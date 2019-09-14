Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gweru sued over shoot-to-kill policy on stray dogs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Gweru City Council has been dragged to court by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) over the local authority's decision to shoot stray dogs and donkeys, a senior council official has revealed.

Responding to queries by residents at a constituency meeting organised by the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development in Mkoba on why the municipality was not shooting stray animals, housing and community services director Shingirayi Tigere said council stopped the exercise after being taken to court by the SPCA.

"I have heard the concerns of residents on what council is doing in dealing with stray dogs and donkeys," Tigere said.

"But, unfortunately, we had to stop the shoot-to-kill policy after the SPCA took us to court over the matter. The issue is still in court, hence we cannot proceed with the decision."

In June this year, council decided to shoot and kill stray dogs and donkeys to protect residents against rabies and the menace caused by donkeys, but the SPCA felt council was violating animal rights.

At that time, city health director Sam Sekenhamo, said council had recorded an increase in the number of dog bites and to prevent a rabies outbreak the local authority had to enforce a leash order.

SPCA inspector Simbarashe Kurumbidza said shooting dogs was a violation of animal rights and urged council to provide them with material for making dog traps.

He said there was need for awareness campaigns to help dog owners secure their animals.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Competition and Tariff Commission under fire

31 mins ago | 43 Views

Kings and Mambos must be careful

48 mins ago | 184 Views

Govt pisses on the graves over Mugabe

1 hr ago | 645 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals Zimbabwe's abduction team

2 hrs ago | 2339 Views

Abductions choreographed ahead of Mnangagwa's UNGA meeting

3 hrs ago | 807 Views

Chamisa linked councillors snub Bulawayo budget meeting over Kambarami issue

3 hrs ago | 587 Views

Fresh calls for price controls

3 hrs ago | 683 Views

Witchcraft accusations land woman in court

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Suicide cases rise

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Police shoot car's wheels to stop smuggler

3 hrs ago | 645 Views

Tendai Biti led team queries 'rogue' RBZ payments

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

'Teachers' unions pursuing political agenda'

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Doctors paralyse Zimbabwe hospitals

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

ZANU PF scores own goal

3 hrs ago | 735 Views

BREAKING: ZBC CEO granted bail

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Sibusiso Moyo's statement on the abduction of Dr Peter Magombeyi

3 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Harare house burns with US$200 000 inside

4 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Mnangagwa panics over Paul Siwela TV interview

4 hrs ago | 2555 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-aide denied bail again

5 hrs ago | 531 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe T-shirts divide mourners

5 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Tagwirei, Wadyajena square off in US$3,6m dispute

5 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Treasury instructed RBZ to pay US$660m to Sakunda

5 hrs ago | 996 Views

ZBC bosses bail ruling today

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Only 76 Zimbabwean xenophobia victims back home

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Lawyers bemoan dearth of human rights in ZImbabwe

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mugabe Airport facelift 10% complete

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zacc pounces on EcoCash agents

5 hrs ago | 710 Views

Low domestic tourism volumes worry Zimbabwe Parly

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Ndiweni assaults ex-wife over money

5 hrs ago | 751 Views

High Court judges slate prosecutors

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Motorists urged to name & shame cash only fuel service stations

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Woman dies from abortion

5 hrs ago | 465 Views

Ramaphosa apology for xenophobia welcome

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Prophet Magaya seeks to bar ZGC probe

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

18 more counts for ex-ZBC bosses

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zvimba bid Mugabe farewell

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

3 teachers get scholarships

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-top aide sweats for bail

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Road accident 5 kills, 25 injured

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

'Abducted' doctor left home intentionally, hospital memo reveals

5 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zimbabwe inflation 'slows' again

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa, Belarus envoy hold crucial talks

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Doctors confront Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 419 Views

ZB introduces international bank cards

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

'Mangudya's monetary measures hollow'

5 hrs ago | 240 Views

Econet buys lithium-ion batteries from Tesla

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

'Zimbabwe sliding into authoritarian rule'

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

List of alleged individuals targetted by army leaked

6 hrs ago | 5780 Views

Mawarire calls for ZEC to be dissolved

7 hrs ago | 750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days