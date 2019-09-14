Suicide cases rise

News / National

by Staff reporter

The African Institute for Ending Bullying Depression and Suicide (AIEBDS) has raised concern over the spike in suicide cases in Zimbabwe after the country recorded 129 cases in the first quarter of this year, from 94 in the previous year.Addressing stakeholders at Magwegwe Youth Centre in Bulawayo, AIEBDS founder Zenani Masuku said suicide was preventable."There has been a marked increase in suicide cases, which is a huge problem as this can be prevented. We have to prioritise talking about suicide, so as to raise awareness on the subject," she said.Masuku said if people are encouraged to open up about problems they would be facing, suicide cases would decrease. She said her organisation's objective was to raise awareness on suicide prevention."Suicide can be prevented through talking to victims so that they express their feelings and receive help," she said.Active Youth Zimbabwe (AYZ) diector Romeo Matshazi, whose organisation conducts educational campaigns on suicide prevention, said: "The anti-suicide campaigns are meant to educate people that no matter the life challenges they face, suicide is not the answer to the problems as they should speak out to family and friends." He added that AYZ conducts drug awareness campaigns.