Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Suicide cases rise

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The African Institute for Ending Bullying Depression and Suicide (AIEBDS) has raised concern over the spike in suicide cases in Zimbabwe after the country recorded 129 cases in the first quarter of this year, from 94 in the previous year.

Addressing stakeholders at Magwegwe Youth Centre in Bulawayo, AIEBDS founder Zenani Masuku said suicide was preventable.

"There has been a marked increase in suicide cases, which is a huge problem as this can be prevented. We have to prioritise talking about suicide, so as to raise awareness on the subject," she said.

Masuku said if people are encouraged to open up about problems they would be facing, suicide cases would decrease. She said her organisation's objective was to raise awareness on suicide prevention.

"Suicide can be prevented through talking to victims so that they express their feelings and receive help," she said.

Active Youth Zimbabwe (AYZ) diector Romeo Matshazi, whose organisation conducts educational campaigns on suicide prevention, said: "The anti-suicide campaigns are meant to educate people that no matter the life challenges they face, suicide is not the answer to the problems as they should speak out to family and friends." He added that AYZ conducts drug awareness campaigns.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Competition and Tariff Commission under fire

31 mins ago | 43 Views

Kings and Mambos must be careful

49 mins ago | 184 Views

Govt pisses on the graves over Mugabe

1 hr ago | 649 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals Zimbabwe's abduction team

2 hrs ago | 2342 Views

Abductions choreographed ahead of Mnangagwa's UNGA meeting

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

Chamisa linked councillors snub Bulawayo budget meeting over Kambarami issue

3 hrs ago | 588 Views

Fresh calls for price controls

3 hrs ago | 684 Views

Witchcraft accusations land woman in court

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Gweru sued over shoot-to-kill policy on stray dogs

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Police shoot car's wheels to stop smuggler

3 hrs ago | 646 Views

Tendai Biti led team queries 'rogue' RBZ payments

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

'Teachers' unions pursuing political agenda'

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Doctors paralyse Zimbabwe hospitals

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

ZANU PF scores own goal

3 hrs ago | 737 Views

BREAKING: ZBC CEO granted bail

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Sibusiso Moyo's statement on the abduction of Dr Peter Magombeyi

3 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Harare house burns with US$200 000 inside

4 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Mnangagwa panics over Paul Siwela TV interview

4 hrs ago | 2555 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-aide denied bail again

5 hrs ago | 531 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe T-shirts divide mourners

5 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Tagwirei, Wadyajena square off in US$3,6m dispute

5 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Treasury instructed RBZ to pay US$660m to Sakunda

5 hrs ago | 996 Views

ZBC bosses bail ruling today

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Only 76 Zimbabwean xenophobia victims back home

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Lawyers bemoan dearth of human rights in ZImbabwe

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mugabe Airport facelift 10% complete

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zacc pounces on EcoCash agents

5 hrs ago | 710 Views

Low domestic tourism volumes worry Zimbabwe Parly

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Ndiweni assaults ex-wife over money

5 hrs ago | 751 Views

High Court judges slate prosecutors

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Motorists urged to name & shame cash only fuel service stations

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Woman dies from abortion

5 hrs ago | 465 Views

Ramaphosa apology for xenophobia welcome

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Prophet Magaya seeks to bar ZGC probe

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

18 more counts for ex-ZBC bosses

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zvimba bid Mugabe farewell

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

3 teachers get scholarships

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-top aide sweats for bail

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Road accident 5 kills, 25 injured

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

'Abducted' doctor left home intentionally, hospital memo reveals

5 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zimbabwe inflation 'slows' again

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa, Belarus envoy hold crucial talks

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Doctors confront Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 419 Views

ZB introduces international bank cards

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

'Mangudya's monetary measures hollow'

5 hrs ago | 240 Views

Econet buys lithium-ion batteries from Tesla

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

'Zimbabwe sliding into authoritarian rule'

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

List of alleged individuals targetted by army leaked

6 hrs ago | 5782 Views

Mawarire calls for ZEC to be dissolved

7 hrs ago | 750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days