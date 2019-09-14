Witchcraft accusations land woman in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

A CHIPINGE woman landed herself in the dock after she accused a fellow villager of possessing a snake, which she said once bit her.Loice Rumbidzai Mutema (28) of Marwendo village under Chief Mutema pleaded not guilty to breaching section 7 of the Criminal Law code during her trial before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware.She was remanded to September 24 for continuation of trial.Mutema, in her evidence-in-chief, said the complainant, Maria Hlamanani, possessed a snake which once bit her."The complainant told me that she had dreamt of a snake biting my child and on the same day I was bitten by a snake. The complainant is also responsible for the disappearance of my holy water," said Mutema.Prosecutor Chipo Nyasha told the court that Mutema and Hlamanani were not related, but worked at different shops at Tanganda Business Centre. On August 24, Hlamanani went to Mutema's house, where her friend Talent Chikunye resides intending to collect some food.She entered her room, but found that she was not at home. When she was leaving, she met Mutema who questioned her why she was at her house.Mutema is alleged to have told the complainant that she had come to leave her snake so that it would bite and kill her.She is said to have also told Hlamanani that she was responsible for a previous snake bite she suffered and accused her of the disappearance of her holy water.The court heard that she went as far as accusing Hlamanani of being HIV positive and was busy spreading the virus through prostitution at the business centre.Hlamanani was angered by Mutema's accusations and made a police report, leading to Mutema's arrest.