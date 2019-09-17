Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa linked councillors snub Bulawayo budget meeting over Kambarami issue

by Staff reporter
17 Sep 2019 at 11:06hrs | Views
BULAWAYO councillors yesterday snubbed the 2019 second supplementary budget meeting as well as the 2020 budget announcement which the finance department was scheduled to present to council. The councillors a protesting the High court ruling on Nelson Chamisa's blue eye boy Tinashe Kambarami whose election was deemed null and void.

The meeting, scheduled to start at 4pm, was called off after only 11 of the 28 councillors turned up.

Mayor Solomon Mguni said the meeting would be rescheduled to another day.

"We have to reschedule the meeting. We have to make sure that everyone will be told earlier so that people are able to come," Mguni said.

"There was a mishap in communication; the councillors were told late."

Chairperson of the finance and development committee, Mlandu Ncube told Southern Eye that "maybe the councillors were cornered somewhere or they had their own problems and reasons for failing to attend the meeting".

He said the date of the next meeting will be advised.

Of late, Bulawayo councillors have been accused of lacking seriousness in dealing with service delivery issues and running the local authority.

One of the stakeholders who attended the meeting said it was sad that the current crop of councillors was not serious with their work.

A court nullified the election of controversial Bulawayo deputy mayor, Tinashe Kambarami.

High Court judge Justice Thomson Mabhikwa made the ruling Thursday in the city in a case in which 1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement Trust was seeking an order to nullify his election as Ward 3 councillor, citing his criminal record.

Kambarami was convicted of theft and fined $80 or18 days in jail last year by a Bulawayo regional magistrate for stealing an extension cord from an electrician he hired to work in his office.

He now ceases to be a councilor and deputy mayor.

In making the ruling, Justice Mabhikwa cited Section 191(2)(e) of the Electoral Act which stipulates that a person seeking the office of councilor may be disqualified " if he or she has been convicted of an offence involving dishonesty.

He said his ruling is based on enforcing the rule of law as stipulated in the country's electoral statutes.

"It is hereby declared that the election of Ward 3 Councilor in Bulawayo was in contravention of the Electoral Act following his conviction at the Bulawayo Magistrate's Court … and it is therefore set aside on account of being null and void and his unsuitability to hold public office."

Kambarami recently appeared in a video exchanging harsh words with Town Clerk Christopher Dube. He accused Dube of being incompetent and corrupt while the mayor, Solomon Mguni, was in South Africa.

The suspension was declared null and void by the local authority.


Source - newsday

