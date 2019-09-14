Abductions choreographed ahead of Mnangagwa's UNGA meeting

News / National

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet in charge of Presidential Communications Mr George Charamba said the recent alleged abductions were choreographed ahead of the President's United Nations General Assembly meeting and the maiden visit of a UN Special Rapporteur who is due to arrive in the country today.' 'This is a characteristic propaganda stunt by the opposition and its supporters. They are aware that UN Special Rapporteur Clément Nyaletsossi Voule is visiting the country, paying his maiden visit after a long hiatus," said Mr Charamba."As you are aware until now under the First Republic, the Zimbabwe Government would refuse to entertain such a personage."The opposition thinks it can draw his attention through such propaganda stunts," said Mr Charamba.UN Special Rapporteur Clément Nyaletsossi Voule will visit Zimbabwe to assess the country's achievements and challenges in relation to the exercise of the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association in the country.This is the first official visit by an independent human rights expert, appointed by the Human Rights Council, to Zimbabwe.The Special Rapporteur, who is visiting at the invitation of the Government, will meet with Government officials, representatives of the Judiciary, Legislature, independent institutions and civil society. He will also meet members of the international community including UN officials.