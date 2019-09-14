Latest News Editor's Choice


Jonathan Moyo reveals Zimbabwe's abduction team

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Professor Jonathan Moyo says a group called Ferret is involved in the abduction of citizens and some operations done by the security forces in Zimbabwe.

Moyo's statement comes at a time when a Dr Peter Magombeyi was abducted on Saturday at his home by unknown assailants.

Senior and Junior dctors have since gone on strike demanding the safe return of Magombeyi.

Said Moyo, "The Third Force in Rhodesia, Zimbabwe since the extended Rhodesian State of Emergency during gukurahundi and in apartheid South Africa has always been a rogue unit of state security agents doing pseudo operations, such as abductions. In South Africa it was DCC, in Zim it's FERRET!"

Ferret is reported to be a joint team of security forces in Zimabbwe.

"They have become a law unto themselves. They are a combined JOC team!"Moyo added. "It's rogue by design, to deal with enemies of the State, the Party and the President!"



Source - Byo24News

