Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Dr Magombeyi's 'abduction' the work of a third force'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT on Tuesday said the abduction of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA) acting president Dr Peter Magombeyi could be the work of a third force out to tarnish the country's human rights image at a time when a top United Nations official is expected to jet into the country.

In a statement in the morning, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo said the country is today expecting Mr Clement Nyaletsossi Voule, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Assembly and Association

He said Mr Voule will be in the country on a 10-day fact-finding mission and the country's detractors could have used Dr Magombeyi's abduction to soil the country's image.

Dr Moyo said Government has already started investigations to find Dr Magombeyi and return him to his family.

More to follow........

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Arrested 'Zimbabwean' millionaire swaps jail for a swanky Maserati in SA

3 hrs ago | 3377 Views

Bosso settle for British coach

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

Teacher takes home $24 after maintenance deductions

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

507 Nigerians leave South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Arsenal fumbles a 2-point lead to a draw against Watford

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Competition and Tariff Commission under fire

5 hrs ago | 711 Views

Kings and Mambos must be careful

6 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Govt pisses on the graves over Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3021 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals Zimbabwe's abduction team

7 hrs ago | 8569 Views

Abductions choreographed ahead of Mnangagwa's UNGA meeting

7 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Chamisa linked councillors snub Bulawayo budget meeting over Kambarami issue

7 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Fresh calls for price controls

7 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Witchcraft accusations land woman in court

7 hrs ago | 742 Views

Suicide cases rise

7 hrs ago | 393 Views

Gweru sued over shoot-to-kill policy on stray dogs

7 hrs ago | 252 Views

Police shoot car's wheels to stop smuggler

7 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Tendai Biti led team queries 'rogue' RBZ payments

7 hrs ago | 725 Views

'Teachers' unions pursuing political agenda'

7 hrs ago | 319 Views

Doctors paralyse Zimbabwe hospitals

7 hrs ago | 800 Views

ZANU PF scores own goal

8 hrs ago | 1474 Views

BREAKING: ZBC CEO granted bail

8 hrs ago | 803 Views

Sibusiso Moyo's statement on the abduction of Dr Peter Magombeyi

8 hrs ago | 2586 Views

Harare house burns with US$200 000 inside

9 hrs ago | 3478 Views

Mnangagwa panics over Paul Siwela TV interview

9 hrs ago | 3379 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-aide denied bail again

10 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe T-shirts divide mourners

10 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Tagwirei, Wadyajena square off in US$3,6m dispute

10 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Treasury instructed RBZ to pay US$660m to Sakunda

10 hrs ago | 1136 Views

ZBC bosses bail ruling today

10 hrs ago | 293 Views

Only 76 Zimbabwean xenophobia victims back home

10 hrs ago | 551 Views

Lawyers bemoan dearth of human rights in ZImbabwe

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mugabe Airport facelift 10% complete

10 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zacc pounces on EcoCash agents

10 hrs ago | 943 Views

Low domestic tourism volumes worry Zimbabwe Parly

10 hrs ago | 93 Views

Ndiweni assaults ex-wife over money

10 hrs ago | 975 Views

High Court judges slate prosecutors

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Motorists urged to name & shame cash only fuel service stations

10 hrs ago | 212 Views

Woman dies from abortion

10 hrs ago | 588 Views

Ramaphosa apology for xenophobia welcome

10 hrs ago | 191 Views

Prophet Magaya seeks to bar ZGC probe

10 hrs ago | 418 Views

18 more counts for ex-ZBC bosses

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zvimba bid Mugabe farewell

10 hrs ago | 382 Views

3 teachers get scholarships

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-top aide sweats for bail

10 hrs ago | 143 Views

Road accident 5 kills, 25 injured

10 hrs ago | 320 Views

'Abducted' doctor left home intentionally, hospital memo reveals

10 hrs ago | 964 Views

Zimbabwe inflation 'slows' again

10 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa, Belarus envoy hold crucial talks

10 hrs ago | 149 Views

Doctors confront Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 490 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days