Bosso settle for British coach

by Staff reporter
AILING Bulawayo giants Highlanders will soon be unveiling a new coach to take charge of their dressing room as the country's oldest clubs moves in to prevent a catastrophic end to a disastrous season.

In an interview with Chronicle Sport on Tuesday, Bosso supremo, Kenneth Mhlophe said negotiations with the coach are at an advanced stage and if all goes according to plan, he will be on the bench when Bosso takes on Chicken Inn after the Chan qualifiers against Lesotho.

"Everything is moving well in as far as negotiations are concerned. We have settled for our man and we all in agreement. The guys at the helm have also been briefed and are very much in loop with what is happening. No one is leaving, may I hasten to say that," said Mhlophe who however refused to divulge the identity of the new man.

"He is not Zimbabwean, neither is he from Africa but has been following our club for a while now," said Mhlophe.

More to follow......

