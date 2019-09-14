Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mbeki hails Mugabe as a true African patriot

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
Former president Thabo Mbeki has lauded the work done by former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, calling him a combatant and true African patriot.

"He was a great patriot, a defender of Africa's independence, a defender of Africa's interests. He was very principled and very brave. He was able to speak out in defence of those [Africa's] interests," said Mbeki on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a memorial for Mugabe that was held by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal in a packed Durban City Hall.

Mbeki lashed out at Western countries, saying the UK and US, in particular, were adamant that Mugabe should be removed from public office.

"That is why many people of the world didn't want him. For us, he was a fellow combatant and a leader who would never ever abandon our struggle for liberation."

Mbeki said when he was president, former UK prime minister Tony Blair contacted South Africa and proposed that Mugabe not run for president.

Blair calls for Mugabe to be removed

He said Blair and other countries said that if Mugabe continued to stay in power, it had to be for a maximum of six months.


"We had a lot of interaction with them. In the end the British government under Tony Blair said it was ready to use force to remove Robert Mugabe. I've said this before, and Tony Blair said I was not telling the truth."


Mbeki said a security adviser had publicly stated that Blair's administration often discussed removing Mugabe, but that in the end, southern African countries did not support the move.

"Blair said he did not get rid of Mugabe because it wasn't practical since surrounding African countries showed lingering support for him and would have opposed any action… And indeed, we opposed it strenuously, because we are saying, the Zimbabwean people have a right to determine their own destiny."

Mbeki added to a round of applause: "There is nobody who is going to come from London and decide for Zimbabweans on how they should govern."

He said this proved the vigour and strength Mugabe had for African independence.

"In the end, the reason we had people from so far away planning to overthrow an elected leader of Zimbabwe was because this was a tried and tested African patriot. He stood very firm for the liberation of the continent. He was a great actor in the interest of the countries of the south."

Source - new24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Trevor Manuel proves that he is a delinquent

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zambia to double electricity prices

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Ryan Bukevicz helps the Hope Bilingual Academy in Nicaragua during desperate times

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Arrested 'Zimbabwean' millionaire swaps jail for a swanky Maserati in SA

6 hrs ago | 9391 Views

Bosso settle for British coach

6 hrs ago | 1139 Views

'Dr Magombeyi's 'abduction' the work of a third force'

6 hrs ago | 966 Views

Teacher takes home $24 after maintenance deductions

6 hrs ago | 1372 Views

507 Nigerians leave South Africa

7 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Arsenal fumbles a 2-point lead to a draw against Watford

8 hrs ago | 311 Views

Competition and Tariff Commission under fire

9 hrs ago | 807 Views

Kings and Mambos must be careful

9 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Govt pisses on the graves over Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 3320 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals Zimbabwe's abduction team

10 hrs ago | 10245 Views

Abductions choreographed ahead of Mnangagwa's UNGA meeting

11 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Chamisa linked councillors snub Bulawayo budget meeting over Kambarami issue

11 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Fresh calls for price controls

11 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Witchcraft accusations land woman in court

11 hrs ago | 813 Views

Suicide cases rise

11 hrs ago | 418 Views

Gweru sued over shoot-to-kill policy on stray dogs

11 hrs ago | 265 Views

Police shoot car's wheels to stop smuggler

11 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Tendai Biti led team queries 'rogue' RBZ payments

11 hrs ago | 788 Views

'Teachers' unions pursuing political agenda'

11 hrs ago | 349 Views

Doctors paralyse Zimbabwe hospitals

11 hrs ago | 863 Views

ZANU PF scores own goal

11 hrs ago | 1628 Views

BREAKING: ZBC CEO granted bail

12 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Sibusiso Moyo's statement on the abduction of Dr Peter Magombeyi

12 hrs ago | 2824 Views

Harare house burns with US$200 000 inside

12 hrs ago | 3874 Views

Mnangagwa panics over Paul Siwela TV interview

13 hrs ago | 3600 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-aide denied bail again

14 hrs ago | 604 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe T-shirts divide mourners

14 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Tagwirei, Wadyajena square off in US$3,6m dispute

14 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Treasury instructed RBZ to pay US$660m to Sakunda

14 hrs ago | 1170 Views

ZBC bosses bail ruling today

14 hrs ago | 301 Views

Only 76 Zimbabwean xenophobia victims back home

14 hrs ago | 578 Views

Lawyers bemoan dearth of human rights in ZImbabwe

14 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mugabe Airport facelift 10% complete

14 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zacc pounces on EcoCash agents

14 hrs ago | 992 Views

Low domestic tourism volumes worry Zimbabwe Parly

14 hrs ago | 94 Views

Ndiweni assaults ex-wife over money

14 hrs ago | 1018 Views

High Court judges slate prosecutors

14 hrs ago | 159 Views

Motorists urged to name & shame cash only fuel service stations

14 hrs ago | 225 Views

Woman dies from abortion

14 hrs ago | 626 Views

Ramaphosa apology for xenophobia welcome

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Prophet Magaya seeks to bar ZGC probe

14 hrs ago | 439 Views

18 more counts for ex-ZBC bosses

14 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zvimba bid Mugabe farewell

14 hrs ago | 400 Views

3 teachers get scholarships

14 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-top aide sweats for bail

14 hrs ago | 149 Views

Road accident 5 kills, 25 injured

14 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days