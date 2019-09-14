Latest News Editor's Choice


'Britain responsible for Gukurahundi genocide'

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
The British government was heavily involved in the implementation of the Gukurahundi genocidencthat claimed lives of more than 20 000 Zimbabweans cultural activist Nothiwani Dlodlo has claimed.

Dlodlo says, "British were the real brains behind Gukurahundi because of British army defeat by Zulu army at Isandlwana (South Africa)and another defeat of British army at Phuphu (Zimbabwe)by King Lobhengula's army thus what makes British hate Ndebeles in Zimbabwe and Zulus in South Africa."

Dlodlo adds that a senior British army General is on record saying Ndebeles must be wiped out of the face of the earth.

"General Carington of British Army once said Ndebele people in Zimbabwe should be annihilated from the face of the earth and Carington chaired the Lancaster House talks. This is the man who orchestrated Ndebeles Genocide(Gukurahundi). The British are responsible for Ndebeles Genocide

"Because of this statement by General Carington soon after independence British used Shona people to butcher over 20000 unarmed innocent defenceless Ndebeles as a revenge for their defeat at Phuphu battle field. Shona people's problem is they agreed to be used to commit Genocide."

Over the weekend former Deputy government Spokesperson Bright Matonga said the British funded and trained the Gukurahundi army and later honoured the commanders by inviting them to the United Kingdom.



Source - Byo24News

