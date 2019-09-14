Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mbeki honour Mugabe at SA memorial

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE African National Congress (ANC) yesterday held a memorial service for former President Robert Mugabe in KwaZulu-Natal and described him as an African statesman who played a key role in the liberation of Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Speaking at Durban City Hall yesterday, former South African President Thabo Mbeki said the late Mugabe's contribution to the liberation of the African people will never be forgotten. Mbeki, who was the guest speaker at the memorial service, said he had kept contact with Mugabe while he was hospitalised in Singapore.

"Mugabe will be remembered as an outstanding fighter for the liberation not only of the people of Zimbabwe, but also all other colonially and racially oppressed peoples," he said.

"Having begun his involvement in that struggle as a member of the ANC Youth League at Fort Hare (University), he grew to become an important member of the group of Frontline States in Southern Africa which made a sterling contribution to our own struggle for emancipation from apartheid. "Zimbabwe has lost a father of the nation! As Africans, we have lost an eminent leader of our victorious struggle for national liberation."

Mbeki was among a number of African and international leaders who came to Harare for Mugabe's State funeral service held at the National Sports Stadium on   Saturday.

In a statement released earlier yesterday, ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said it was important for his party to honour Mugabe since he was a graduate of the ANC.

"He was part of the ANC Youth League detachment. He was one of the students who were educated at Lovedale College as well as Fort Hare University. He is essentially part of us. He is not only a highly respected Pan-Africanist and a leader of the national democratic revolution, but equally, he is seen by many of us in a way that we see President Nelson Mandela and President Oliver Tambo.

"He really played a significant role in the formation of the ANC Youth League. That's why we felt it was appropriate for us to remember and honour him in this dignified manner," said Ntuli.

International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor also said South Africa sympathises with Zimbabweans and the Government over the death of Mugabe.

She described him as a great freedom fighter who played a sterling role in the freedom of Africa as well as in leading the struggle and building democracy in Zimbabwe. The memorial at Durban City Hall was attended by over 5 000 guests.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe was offered refugee status

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwean to showcase 'African car brand' Mureza at Automechanika in South Africa

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Mbeki's 'lies' about Mugabe exposed

1 hr ago | 439 Views

UK, US wanted South Africa to help remove Mugabe from power

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

In Zimbabwe, surviving means improvising, and some luck

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chamisa $720k richer as Mnangagwa's treasury releases $3.4 million to MDC

2 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zanu-PF moves to seal Zivhu's fate

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

German national missing in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa's govt panics over Magombeyi abduction

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law acquitted

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Guvamombe, 'small house' clash at court

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Court set to hear bid to nullify PG appointment

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Pressure piles over missing doctor

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Thabitha Khumalo in trouble

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Police quash Nust protest

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

RG's Office urged to stop the habit of going into the rural areas during election periods only

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fights over another corpse

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mugabe coup leaders forgiven

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency receipts tumble

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Abuse of mobile money platforms symptomatic of a failed currency regime

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bosso to afford Mpofu more time

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

We are being framed - Vic Falls ex-mayor

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Health workers down tools over abducted colleague

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Messenger of Court suspended

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

African Dream boat spurs growth at Kariba Airport

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to present human rights report to UN, AU for review

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa deploys soldiers to hospitals

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Omega Sibanda ordered to pay $6,750 debt

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zifa increase match fees

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chamisa's MDC slams Mnangagwa for spending on 'funny' Mugabe museum

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Scottish coach for Bosso

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Man flees undressed from lover's house to hospital

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Akbay fired by Ngezi Platinum Stars

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe, Belarus sign US$350m deals

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa scholarship bosses arrested

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Uncle Sam ups black ops in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Gweru to lease mayoral mansion

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chamisa ally skips court, warrant of arrest issued

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe churches call for independent probe into abductions

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF's Harare, Bulawayo restructuring complete by December

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Danai Gurira play comes to Harare tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Nyerere school of ideology ahead of schedule

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF brimming with confidence ahead of the Zaka East by-electio

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mugabe's body expected in Harare today

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

RBZ introduces US dollar savings bond

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Abductions aimed to tarnish Mnangagwa govt image

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Britain responsible for Gukurahundi genocide'

3 hrs ago | 306 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days