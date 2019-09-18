Mugabe's body expected in Harare today

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE body of the country's founding father and national hero, former President Robert Mugabe is expected in Harare today in the afternoon, family spokesperson Mr Leo Mugabe said yesterday.The body was initially set to be airlifted from Mugabe's Kutama Village to Harare yesterday, but the programme changed.In an interview yesterday, Mr Mugabe said the body will be airlifted to Harare today."Initially it was supposed to be airlifted to Harare today, but the programme has been changed for today."Church services were conducted yesterday at his rural home and another one will be conducted tomorrow (today) in the morning. Soon after lunch the body will be airlifted to Harare," he said.