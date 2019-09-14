Latest News Editor's Choice


Nyerere school of ideology ahead of schedule

THE construction of a school of ideology for Former Liberation Movements of Southern Africa has started in earnest and is ahead of schedule, Tanzania's Chama Cha Mapinduzi secretary-general Pereira Ame Silima has said.

The Communist Party of China availed a US$50 million grant towards the construction of the Julius Nyerere School of Ideology in Tanzania as the headquarters of former liberation movements (FLMs).

The FLMs are introducing schools of ideology in their respective countries to equip the younger generation and party members with the history of their countries, in line with their political ideologies.

Silima said construction was supposed to take two years, from June 2018 to June 2020.

"According to the report on 30 August, the project is at 49 percent completion. The speed of the construction and the quality of the buildings is very good," he said.

Silima said the draft curriculum and organisational structure of the school have been put in place.

"As regards the preparations of the curriculum and software of the school, we have made progress development whereas Chama Cha Mapinduzi in collaboration with administrative committee have managed to prepare a draft curriculum and organisational structure of the school which was presented to the (FLM) secretaries general in August, in Dar es Salaam," he said.

In the course of preparations of the establishment process of the school, Silima said the administrative committee had several important documents to prepare.

"Curriculum and software of the school was first priority in the lists," he said.

"According to our schedule, the draft curriculum and the software of the school are expected to be completed by the end of November this year.

"Other documents that are supposed to be ready by the end of December 2019 are policy guidelines, financial sustainability strategies and memorandum of cooperation."

Zanu-PF has already appointed board members who will represent the party at the headquarters. The party has seconded Munyaradzi Machacha, who sits in the Politburo by virtue of being the principal at Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology and the commissariat department director Roger Magumise.

The six liberation movements are Chama Cha Mapinduzi, African National Congress of South Africa, the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola, the South West African People's Organisation of Namibia, the Zimbabwe African National Union–Patriotic Front and the Mozambique Liberation Front.

