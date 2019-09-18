Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF's Harare, Bulawayo restructuring complete by December

by Staff reporter
18 Sep 2019 at 07:47hrs | Views
ZANU-PF expects the Bulawayo and Harare restructuring exercise to be completed before the 2019 party's annual conference to be hosted by Mashonaland East Province, political commissar Victor Matemadanda has said.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Matemadanda said  the restructuring of Bulawayo and Harare was underway.

"We have stopped the exercise for some weeks to pave way for by-elections. So the teams leading the exercise in the two provinces are working tirelessly to put proper structures. By the time we go to the conference, all the structures should be in place," he said.

By year end, Matemadanda said all structures should be in place.

"We need to have provinces being run on a full-time basis," he said.

Zanu-PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa dissolved the party's structures in Bulawayo and Harare in March this year. The move sought to address problems that have resulted in the party perennially losing elections in the two metropolitan  provinces.

Said Matemadanda: "As you are aware, there are some teams dispatched in Harare and Bulawayo by the Politburo. I understand the teams are now finalising the process. They have completed the setting up of cells, branches and are now finalising setting up structures at district levels.

"They are working tirelessly to put the party structures in place."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Magombeyi 'abduction' script clumsy

20 mins ago | 24 Views

MDC vow anti-Mnangagwa demos at UN GA - why bother, all know you are ones keeping him in power

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zimbabwe must incorporate Information and Communication Technology in the context of Globalization

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Trailgater, Tandem Bike Attachment, or Tandem: What's the Difference?

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Robert Mugabe does not deserve any praise

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

Doctors refuse to be capped by Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Does mindfulness training really work for preparing students to be in the moment?

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Peter Moyo, Trevor Manuel fight: Old Mutual cracks

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Chiwenga rejected Mugabe's offer feared trapping

3 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Mnangagwa urged to bury Mugabe's brutal legacy

3 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mugabe praises shows stupidity of hating each

3 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zesn urges parties to invest in campaigns

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zesa reports $4bn exchange losses since February

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Moving on from Mugabe era

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bulawayo poor voter registration a wake-up call to Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zacc investigates Mbare school

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Female rapists pounce

3 hrs ago | 708 Views

UN probes Zimbabwe amid 'abductions'

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mugabe's roots mystery unravelled

3 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Where is full judgment on 2018 electoral case?

3 hrs ago | 509 Views

Mugabe was a devout Catholic

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Minister in plot to scuttle NRZ deal

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mugabe fights Mnangagwa from coffin

3 hrs ago | 893 Views

Black market running amok

3 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Mugabe is dead, but old men still run southern Africa

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Abductions: It's the State stupid!

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

'Mbanje licensing cumbersome'

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Electricity timetable for exam practicals

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Minister sues bank over US$1,6m student funds

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zanu-PF to embark on massive anti-sanctions campaign build up

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mugabe delayed land reform for SA

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Top EU official meets Mugabe coup announcer

4 hrs ago | 533 Views

'Missing' doctor found alive

4 hrs ago | 807 Views

UN special rapporteur in Zimbabwe, to meet Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Tax free threshold increased

4 hrs ago | 791 Views

Zifa did not ban any players

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Ndux Jnr to launch 10th album

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Scholarships fraud suspects granted bail

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zanu-PF conference preps hot up

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Of human rights demands and regime change in ZImbabwe

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zesa, July Moyo face off

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Beyond Robert Mugabe: Looking into the future

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Kamambo to have the last laugh

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Harare diarrhoea cases soar

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Grace Mugabe to make a graceful exit from politics?

16 hrs ago | 10868 Views

'Blanket ban on demos, unconstitutional'

16 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Matebeleland livestock situation dire

16 hrs ago | 2448 Views

BREAKING: MIssing Zimbabwe doctor found alive

16 hrs ago | 20425 Views

6 traditional questions stalling Mugabe's burial

17 hrs ago | 4763 Views

#BringBackDrPeter

17 hrs ago | 718 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days