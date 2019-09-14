Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

by Staff reporter
Zanu-PF will convene an ordinary session of the Politburo today at the party headquarters in Harare, the party's secretary for Information and Publicity, Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed in a statement yesterday.

"The Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all Politburo members that there shall be an ordinary session of the Politburo to be convened at the party headquarters today at 1000hrs," he said.

"All members are advised to be seated by 0945 hours sharp."

The Politburo meeting comes after Zanu-PF retained Masvingo North Ward 1 seat and cantered to victory in the Mangwe Constituency by-election underlying the ruling party's dominance in local politics.

The meeting also comes after the successful meeting of Former Liberation Movements which saw them resolving to stage anti-sanctions demonstrations at United States embassies in their respective countries in solidarity with Zimbabwe for the removal of the illegal embargo.

The Politburo is also expected to discuss Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu's fate after the party received recommendations to expel him from Masvingo Province.

Masvingo Province wants Zivhu expelled from the party for taking to social media to push for a meeting between First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa's wife Sithokozile.

Zivhu is also accused of initiating a process of collecting signatures from people to support his initiative for dialogue between President Mnangagwa and Mr Chamisa.

