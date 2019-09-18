Latest News Editor's Choice


Akbay fired by Ngezi Platinum Stars

by Staff reporter
18 Sep 2019 at 07:52hrs | Views
MHONDORO-based Ngezi Platinum Stars have parted ways with their Dutch coach Erol Akbay and his assistant Tendai Chikuni with immediate effect.

In a statement yesterday, club president Stanley Segula said the separation was by mutual consent. Akbay's sidekick, Cosmas "Tsano" Zulu, who is the club's goalkeepers' coach, survived the sack.

"Ngezi Platinum Stars wishes to announce the departure of head coach Erol Akbay and his assistant Tendai Chikuni from the club with immediate effect. The separation is by mutual consent.

"The board and management of Ngezi Platinum Stars would like to thank Akbay and Chikuni for their great contribution to the club for the season to date and we wish them success in their future assignments.  

"Ngezi Platinum Stars remains committed to its season 2020 targets and replacements will be announced in due course," reads Segula's statement.

The Dutchman, who first came to Zimbabwe in 2015 to head Highlanders' dugout before quitting in a huff in 2016, leaves the ambitious side eighth on the league table, with 32 points, eight behind log leaders ZPC Kariba.

They recorded eight wins, the same number of draws and seven losses in 23 games, and indications are that the straw that broke the camel's back was Saturday's 0-1 loss to Gweru-based TelOne, who are now resurgent since former national team coach Rahman Gumbo took over the reins recently.

Meanwhile, TelOne have formally announced the capture of Highlanders' goalkeepers' coach Tembo Chuma, despite the coach still having a running contract with Bosso.

Source - chronicle

