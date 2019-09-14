Scottish coach for Bosso

News / National

by Staff reporter

AILING Bulawayo giants, Highlanders, will unveil a new head coach in a few days' time in a bid to prevent a catastrophic end to what has been a disastrous season.While the club declined to reveal the identity of the new man, sources told Chronicle Sport that Desmond Donaldson Bulpin (68) from Scotland will take charge and has been tasked with saving Bosso from further embarrassment.In an interview with Chronicle Sport yesterday, Bosso chairman Kenneth Mhlophe said negotiations with the coach are at an advanced stage and if all goes according to plan, he will be on the bench when Bosso take on Chicken Inn after the Chan qualifiers against Lesotho."Everything is going well in as far as negotiations are concerned. "We have settled for our man and we are all in agreement."The guys at the helm have also been briefed and are very much in the loop with what is happening. No one is leaving, may I hasten to say," said Mhlophe."He is not Zimbabwean, neither is he from Africa, but has been following our club for a while now."As executive chairman, I haven't been sitting on my laurels and telling myself things will just change on their own, no."I have been trying by all means to help our coaches to come up with the right formula so that we start converting those chances into goals."I think Madinda Ndlovu left at a crucial time. These guys (assistants) had not yet gone through their learning process, they were not ripe."So they still need someone to work with, someone to guide them through a complete learning circle so that they will then remain alone and take charge of the team."We are trying to bring in someone with the necessary experience just like Madinda to come in and help these guys."We have mentioned that to our guys, especially the head coach, and he fully understands and appreciates what we are planning," Mhlophe said.Bulpin, a much travelled Uefa A licence and Uefa Pro Licence holder, was assistant head coach at English Championship League side, Millwall.Born in Glasgow, he has coached the national team of the Philippines, Indian Arrows, India Under-23, Shillong Lajong and Millwall. Bulpin did his preliminary badge in 1980 with English coach, Roy Hodgson. After that, he was invited by Bob Houghton to work with schoolboys at Bristol City.The prospective Bosso coach was then employed by Bobby Gould at Bristol Rovers as youth team coach, later as first team coach and reserve team manager. He also worked under Gerry Francis, Ian Holloway, Andy Kilner and David Burnside.Bulpin has been credited with identifying and developing players such as Peter Crouch, Daniel Dichio, Dougie Freedman, Kevin Gallen, Ledley King, Marcus Stewart and Steven Yates.