Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

African Dream boat spurs growth at Kariba Airport

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Kariba Airport has started witnessing growth in passenger traffic following the launch of the African Dream boat in Kariba Dam in 2017, Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (Caaz) has revealed.

"In terms of Kariba (Airport), we have got a programme of just sprucing up that airport. Of course long term is that we have got a new site for Kariba Airport.

There has been marked improvement in terms of tourists that come to Kariba because of the African Dream," Caaz spokesperson Anna Hungwe told NewsDay Business.

The African Dream boat, owned by a French-based tour operator, boasts of 20 bedrooms that can accommodate 32 people, and also takes on board 360 guests for weddings and conferences.

People are using it for various activities such as conferencing, weddings and leisure as a floating luxury hotel.

"So we have a lot of tourists that come to Kariba and go to the African Dream for three nights and four days and then they come back and then another group goes. So that has significantly improved our passenger movement at the airport," she said.

As at February 2018, the airport was operating at below 20% of its capacity, according to suspended Caaz chief executive, David Chaota.

Kariba has unique tourist attractions such as game viewing, bird watching and fishing, which are anchored around the world's largest man-made lake, Kariba Dam.

However, Kariba Airport is currently too small and cannot accommodate bigger planes, hence the need to upgrade the runway.

Hungwe said they were currently sprucing up airports around the country to attract regional and international airlines.

"Currently, we are upgrading Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to accommodate 6 000 passengers. The company doing that is a Chinese company, Jiangsu.

There is fairly good progress going on and we are very pleased. As they are also doing that airport they are also doing the runaway and we believe the next three years that project would be done," she said.

For JM Nkomo International Airport, Hungwe said they were waiting for funding for the tower.

Maintenance programme is also being carried out at Hwange, Buffalo Range as well as Masvingo airports.

She said Victoria Falls Airport has seen a boom in terms of passenger traffic following its upgrade.

Some of the airlines using the airport include Ethiopian Airline, South African Airways, Rwandan Airline, Kenya Airways, among others.

"A lot of tourists want to come to Victoria Falls from Africa and from as far as anywhere. Victoria Falls is really doing what it is expected to do," she said.

Hungwe said they would never be satisfied at this point in time because "what we want is more tourists coming to this country, more airlines to come and ply this country, more airlines to come to our airports. We really want more people to come."

"Our industry is affected by what affects the economy. When people don't have money, it means travelling also gets challenged. However, what we have noticed is that people now appreciate air travel," she said.

Hungwe said Caaz was under discussion with other airlines with a view of having them ply Zimbabwe.

"Those that we are talking to perhaps it would be unfair for me to be saying it, before we finish the process, but we continue engaging many of them," she said.

Source - Newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube a failure, says Coltart

17 mins ago | 53 Views

BREAKING: High court embarrasses Mthuli Ncube over 2% taX

19 mins ago | 62 Views

Mugabe was offered refugee status

42 mins ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwean to showcase 'African car brand' Mureza at Automechanika in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mbeki's 'lies' about Mugabe exposed

2 hrs ago | 775 Views

UK, US wanted South Africa to help remove Mugabe from power

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

In Zimbabwe, surviving means improvising, and some luck

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chamisa $720k richer as Mnangagwa's treasury releases $3.4 million to MDC

2 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Zanu-PF moves to seal Zivhu's fate

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

German national missing in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mnangagwa's govt panics over Magombeyi abduction

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law acquitted

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Guvamombe, 'small house' clash at court

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Court set to hear bid to nullify PG appointment

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Pressure piles over missing doctor

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Thabitha Khumalo in trouble

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Police quash Nust protest

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

RG's Office urged to stop the habit of going into the rural areas during election periods only

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fights over another corpse

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mugabe coup leaders forgiven

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency receipts tumble

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Abuse of mobile money platforms symptomatic of a failed currency regime

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bosso to afford Mpofu more time

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

We are being framed - Vic Falls ex-mayor

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Health workers down tools over abducted colleague

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Messenger of Court suspended

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to present human rights report to UN, AU for review

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Mnangagwa deploys soldiers to hospitals

3 hrs ago | 450 Views

Omega Sibanda ordered to pay $6,750 debt

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zifa increase match fees

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Chamisa's MDC slams Mnangagwa for spending on 'funny' Mugabe museum

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Scottish coach for Bosso

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man flees undressed from lover's house to hospital

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Akbay fired by Ngezi Platinum Stars

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe, Belarus sign US$350m deals

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa scholarship bosses arrested

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Uncle Sam ups black ops in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Gweru to lease mayoral mansion

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Chamisa ally skips court, warrant of arrest issued

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe churches call for independent probe into abductions

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zanu-PF's Harare, Bulawayo restructuring complete by December

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Danai Gurira play comes to Harare tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Nyerere school of ideology ahead of schedule

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF brimming with confidence ahead of the Zaka East by-electio

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mugabe's body expected in Harare today

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mbeki honour Mugabe at SA memorial

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

RBZ introduces US dollar savings bond

3 hrs ago | 485 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days