Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Health workers down tools over abducted colleague

by Staff reporter
18 Sep 2019 at 08:22hrs | Views
Doctors on Monday night held a prayer vigil at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association acting president Peter Magombeyi who was abducted by suspected State security agents from his Harare home on Saturday night. The doctors were demanding for Magombeyi's unconditional release.
The Health Apex Council yesterday said its members were downing tools starting today until the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA) acting president Peter Magombeyi, who was abducted by suspected State security agents on Saturday, was released.

This came as Health minister Obadiah Moyo briefed Cabinet on the disappearance of Magombeyi at the weekend.

"Government, once again, appeals to all those with information that can assist in establishing the whereabouts of Dr Magombeyi to alert the police as a matter of extreme urgency," Cabinet said in a statement.

"Furthermore, government is concerned over these occurrences, which of late, tend to occur at a time when important international events are scheduled to take place. We wish to assure the nation that government is deeply concerned with this threat to the safety of its citizens and is determined to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book."

In a letter addressed to Moyo, the council said they were withdrawing their labour for their own safety.

"As the Health Apex Council, we met on September 17, 2019 and in light of prior threatening messages he (Magombeyi) and other Health Apex Council members had been receiving in the past months, it would appear that his abduction is linked to his position as a union leader," Health Apex Council wrote in a letter signed by their members, including the Zimbabwe Health Workers' Union, Zimbabwe Nurses' Association and the Zimbabwe Pharmacy Technicians' Association, ZHDA, Zimbabwe Environmental Health Technicians and the Zimbabwe Government Therapists' Association.

"The greater sentiment among health workers is that the abduction is not only an attack against Magombeyi's person, but, at a greater scale, is an attack against unionism relating to the interest of health workers. As a result of such public sentiment, there has been spontaneous decision by health workers to withdraw their services until Magombeyi has been returned safely."

The Health Apex Council also suspended all Health Services Bipartite Negotiating Panel meetings until their security was guaranteed for them to continue to lobby for health worker interests so as to avoid further abductions of their members.

In a statement, the Adventist Lawyers' Association said Magombeyi's abduction had affected the country's already deteriorating health situation and there was need for the government to act immediately.

Striking doctors yesterday said they had snubbed a call by Moyo to deliberate on the strike and staged a demonstration at Harare Central Hospital, calling for Magombeyi's unconditional release.

"Yesterday (Monday) the minister (Moyo) called us to his office to discuss on our industrial action while in the comfort of his office. We did not go there because we thought he had nothing serious to talk to us. If he has something serious, he will come to talk to us here," ZHDA acting secretary-general Tawanda Zvakada said.

"We do not want to repeat our past mistakes where people would be called to these special meetings and convinced that the grievances had been solved while in front of the media, but in reality the grievances would not have been addressed."

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, the Health minister said they were liaising with the military to assist patients in hospitals.

"We are concerned with service provision. We have made arrangements with the army so that they can move in. During this time, the army can give assistance," Moyo said.

Addressing doctors, ZHDA acting treasurer-general Tapiwa Mungofa said they had submitted a letter to the hospital's chief executive officer Tinashe Dobbie, threatening to shut down Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Human rights lawyer Doug Coltart said they will continue pushing the government using legal means until Magombeyi is found.

Coltart on Monday said the High Court had ordered Magombeyi's abductors to release him or to bring him to court within 48 hours.

But Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo accused a third hand for Magombeyi's abduction to tarnish President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime.

"It is still in our minds that towards Sadc summit in Tanzania last month, the country was grappled with numerous abductions of our citizens by people whose aim can only believe was to tarnish the image of the country regionally, continental and internationally. We have no doubt that the late abduction of Magombeyi was meant to coincide with the visit to Zimbabwe by United Nations special rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association," he said.

Moyo said the special rapporteur Clement Nyaletsossi Voule would be in the country until September 27 on a fact-finding mission and the 74th session of the United Nations general assembly had kicked off yesterday in New York.

"These two events provide an opportune time for the government's distractors to soil the country's image. As the government continues to spruce up the country's image, it is unthinkable that any of its security agents would be involved in such blatant criminal acts," Moyo said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Magombeyi 'abduction' script clumsy

6 mins ago | 0 Views

MDC vow anti-Mnangagwa demos at UN GA - why bother, all know you are ones keeping him in power

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe must incorporate Information and Communication Technology in the context of Globalization

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Trailgater, Tandem Bike Attachment, or Tandem: What's the Difference?

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Robert Mugabe does not deserve any praise

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Doctors refuse to be capped by Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Does mindfulness training really work for preparing students to be in the moment?

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Peter Moyo, Trevor Manuel fight: Old Mutual cracks

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Chiwenga rejected Mugabe's offer feared trapping

3 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Mnangagwa urged to bury Mugabe's brutal legacy

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mugabe praises shows stupidity of hating each

3 hrs ago | 520 Views

Zesn urges parties to invest in campaigns

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zesa reports $4bn exchange losses since February

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Moving on from Mugabe era

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bulawayo poor voter registration a wake-up call to Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zacc investigates Mbare school

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

Female rapists pounce

3 hrs ago | 700 Views

UN probes Zimbabwe amid 'abductions'

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

Mugabe's roots mystery unravelled

3 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Where is full judgment on 2018 electoral case?

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mugabe was a devout Catholic

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Minister in plot to scuttle NRZ deal

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mugabe fights Mnangagwa from coffin

3 hrs ago | 886 Views

Black market running amok

3 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Mugabe is dead, but old men still run southern Africa

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Abductions: It's the State stupid!

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

'Mbanje licensing cumbersome'

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Electricity timetable for exam practicals

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Minister sues bank over US$1,6m student funds

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zanu-PF to embark on massive anti-sanctions campaign build up

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mugabe delayed land reform for SA

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Top EU official meets Mugabe coup announcer

4 hrs ago | 525 Views

'Missing' doctor found alive

4 hrs ago | 797 Views

UN special rapporteur in Zimbabwe, to meet Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Tax free threshold increased

4 hrs ago | 788 Views

Zifa did not ban any players

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Ndux Jnr to launch 10th album

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Scholarships fraud suspects granted bail

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zanu-PF conference preps hot up

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Of human rights demands and regime change in ZImbabwe

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zesa, July Moyo face off

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Beyond Robert Mugabe: Looking into the future

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Kamambo to have the last laugh

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Harare diarrhoea cases soar

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Grace Mugabe to make a graceful exit from politics?

16 hrs ago | 10838 Views

'Blanket ban on demos, unconstitutional'

16 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Matebeleland livestock situation dire

16 hrs ago | 2448 Views

BREAKING: MIssing Zimbabwe doctor found alive

16 hrs ago | 20399 Views

6 traditional questions stalling Mugabe's burial

17 hrs ago | 4758 Views

#BringBackDrPeter

17 hrs ago | 718 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days