We are being framed - Vic Falls ex-mayor

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Victoria Falls mayor, Sifiso Mpofu and his two accomplices, who are facing charges of illegal possession of ivory, on Monday told the court that they were being framed.

Mpofu (42), Milton Sibindi (47) and Phathiso Sibanda (49) from Mkosana suburb, represented by Thulani Nkala, denied the charge of illegal possession of elephants tusks when they appeared before Matabeleland North provincial magistrate Livaro Livard Philemon in Victoria Falls.

The matter was remanded to October 2 for continuation of trial. They are out of custody on $500 bail each.

In his defence, Mpofu said the charges against them were trumped up and prayed for acquittal.

Sibindi corroborated Mpofu's defence, so did Sibanda.

They said they were being framed by their political rivals.

Source - newsday

