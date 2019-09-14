Mugabe coup leaders forgiven

News / National

by Staff reporter

Traditional leaders in Zvimba yesterday said they had pardoned those who removed former President Robert Mugabe from power through military coup in November 2017 to foster national healing.Chief Chisora Chikamba said it was important to let bygones be bygones.Mugabe died in Singapore on Friday at the age of 95, nearly two months before the anniversary of the coup that forced him from power.He had ruled the southern African country uninterrupted for 37 years and seven months.During these long decades, Mugabe was Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe was Mugabe.Mugabe bowed to pressure and resigned on November 21, 2017 in a military-backed coup, ending an increasingly tyrannical rule that saw millions leave Zimbabwe to escape repression and economic ruin.People close to him said the coup hit Mugabe very hard.He never recovered from the shock that lieutenants whom he had groomed and trusted for years could betray him, they said.