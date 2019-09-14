Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fights over another corpse

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
RELATIVES of the late Dominic Martin Mavhunga husband to minister of state for Provincial Affairs in Mashonaland Central, Monica Mavhunga are breathing fire after Zanu-PF and their in-laws allegedly hijacked the funeral and are calling for a Bindura burial against the wish of the dead.

Mavhunga died last Friday at West End Clinic after battles with kidney illness .

He was 66.

He was declared a provincial hero and is set to be buried today (Wednesday)

Elvis Mavhunga Chibhamu who is a brother to the deceased and family spokesperson said they are not happy with their in-laws and zanu-PF party.

"We are up in arms with  our in-laws and ZANUPF officials who are hijacking our relatives funeral and wanting to burry him in Bindura at their heroes acre but he said he wanted to be burried in our rural area Mhondoro," Chibhamu said.

"Burial will not take place if they try to do things that is against the will of dead he said he want his grave to be in Mhondoro and that should stand if they try to force a Bindura burial they will be blood bath," he fumed.

Efforts to contact Monica Mavhunga were fruitless as her mobile phone was power off.

Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe distanced the party from the fights saying they only accorded Mavhunga a hero status and are only  following family program.

 "As a party we have nothing to do with their fights what we just did was to apply for the hero status which he was accorded, once he is accorded such a status the government plays a certain role ,as to where he will be buried that is entirely up to the family we do not interfere at all," Kazembe said.


Mavhunga is survived by his wife Monica, Three daughters and one son.

Meanwhile, the confusion follows after former president Robert Mugabe's  funeral which is also leaving many people in assumptions of burial plans.

Source - Newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube a failure, says Coltart

27 mins ago | 100 Views

BREAKING: High court embarrasses Mthuli Ncube over 2% taX

29 mins ago | 132 Views

Mugabe was offered refugee status

52 mins ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwean to showcase 'African car brand' Mureza at Automechanika in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mbeki's 'lies' about Mugabe exposed

2 hrs ago | 847 Views

UK, US wanted South Africa to help remove Mugabe from power

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

In Zimbabwe, surviving means improvising, and some luck

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chamisa $720k richer as Mnangagwa's treasury releases $3.4 million to MDC

3 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Zanu-PF moves to seal Zivhu's fate

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

German national missing in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 551 Views

Mnangagwa's govt panics over Magombeyi abduction

3 hrs ago | 611 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law acquitted

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Guvamombe, 'small house' clash at court

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Court set to hear bid to nullify PG appointment

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Pressure piles over missing doctor

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Thabitha Khumalo in trouble

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Police quash Nust protest

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

RG's Office urged to stop the habit of going into the rural areas during election periods only

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mugabe coup leaders forgiven

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency receipts tumble

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Abuse of mobile money platforms symptomatic of a failed currency regime

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bosso to afford Mpofu more time

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

We are being framed - Vic Falls ex-mayor

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Health workers down tools over abducted colleague

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Messenger of Court suspended

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

African Dream boat spurs growth at Kariba Airport

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to present human rights report to UN, AU for review

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa deploys soldiers to hospitals

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Omega Sibanda ordered to pay $6,750 debt

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zifa increase match fees

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chamisa's MDC slams Mnangagwa for spending on 'funny' Mugabe museum

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Scottish coach for Bosso

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Man flees undressed from lover's house to hospital

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Akbay fired by Ngezi Platinum Stars

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe, Belarus sign US$350m deals

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa scholarship bosses arrested

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Uncle Sam ups black ops in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Gweru to lease mayoral mansion

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chamisa ally skips court, warrant of arrest issued

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe churches call for independent probe into abductions

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF's Harare, Bulawayo restructuring complete by December

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Danai Gurira play comes to Harare tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Nyerere school of ideology ahead of schedule

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF brimming with confidence ahead of the Zaka East by-electio

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mugabe's body expected in Harare today

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mbeki honour Mugabe at SA memorial

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

RBZ introduces US dollar savings bond

3 hrs ago | 488 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days