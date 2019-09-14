Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fights over another corpse

News / National

by Staff reporter

RELATIVES of the late Dominic Martin Mavhunga husband to minister of state for Provincial Affairs in Mashonaland Central, Monica Mavhunga are breathing fire after Zanu-PF and their in-laws allegedly hijacked the funeral and are calling for a Bindura burial against the wish of the dead.Mavhunga died last Friday at West End Clinic after battles with kidney illness .He was 66.He was declared a provincial hero and is set to be buried today (Wednesday)Elvis Mavhunga Chibhamu who is a brother to the deceased and family spokesperson said they are not happy with their in-laws and zanu-PF party."We are up in arms with our in-laws and ZANUPF officials who are hijacking our relatives funeral and wanting to burry him in Bindura at their heroes acre but he said he wanted to be burried in our rural area Mhondoro," Chibhamu said."Burial will not take place if they try to do things that is against the will of dead he said he want his grave to be in Mhondoro and that should stand if they try to force a Bindura burial they will be blood bath," he fumed.Efforts to contact Monica Mavhunga were fruitless as her mobile phone was power off.Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe distanced the party from the fights saying they only accorded Mavhunga a hero status and are only following family program."As a party we have nothing to do with their fights what we just did was to apply for the hero status which he was accorded, once he is accorded such a status the government plays a certain role ,as to where he will be buried that is entirely up to the family we do not interfere at all," Kazembe said.Mavhunga is survived by his wife Monica, Three daughters and one son.Meanwhile, the confusion follows after former president Robert Mugabe's funeral which is also leaving many people in assumptions of burial plans.