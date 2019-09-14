Police quash Nust protest

News / National

by Staff reporter

Anti-riot police on Monday stopped a National University of Science and Technology students protest and picked up their representatives for questioning.Nust's Bulawayo campus students were protesting over lecturers who have not been reporting for duty after they downed tools two weeks ago citing incapacitation."Lecturers have been complaining about not getting their pay, so they have decided to shun evening classes. Conventional students are learning, but it's just a formality. The lecturers are on go-slow," students leader Dennis Mwashita said."We mobilised students so that they can listen to our grievances. We were actually surprised on how the information of our demo leaked. We were surprised to see police on the campus on Monday as soon as we started the demo."He said anti- riot police dispersed the protesters and picked some representatives for questioning."There is no going backwards, we want lectures to resume. Our authorities have to expect this going forward until our voices are heard," he said.Contacted for comment, Nust spokesperson Felix Moyo requested questions through text message, but had not responded at the time of going to print.Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the demonstration, but denied allegations that students' representatives were interrogated."Yes, there was a demonstration but I called the central police, there are no reports of interrogation or arrests made," she said.