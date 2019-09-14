Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Court set to hear bid to nullify PG appointment

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Constitutional Court is today set to hear an application filed by Harare lawyer Joshua Chirambwe, who is seeking to nullify Kumbirai Hodzi's appointment as the substantive prosecutor general of Zimbabwe after he allegedly failed interviews last year.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), Chief Justice Luke Malaba, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Hodzi are cited as respondents in the application.

Chirambwe's application comes barely a fortnight after a similar application was also filed by a local man Simbarashe Zuze.

However, Zuze's matter was eventually struck off the roll after being deemed abandoned, but his lawyer, advocate Thabani Mpofu, said his client was still pursuing the matter.

In the current application, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), Chief Justice Luke Malaba, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Hodzi are cited as respondents.

In his founding affidavit, Chirambwe said Hodzi was not fit for the top prosecutorial job, adding his appointment, which was marred with controversy, must be declared null and void.

"The interviews were conducted in full glare (of the public) and the fact that fifth respondent (Hodzi) had a torrid time is known to all who cared to follow that process. To me it was clear that he had shown that he was clearly disqualified from being appointed to the position of Prosecutor-General. It was there for all to see. The commissioners scored him so badly. At the end of the day, he sat at the bottom of the pile. He was clearly and effectively out of the reckoning," Chirambwe said.

"For the good of my country, I celebrated. It felt so good that the Constitution had come up with this transparent process. The President could not, in terms of the Constitution, appoint a person ill-suited for the job simply because he liked him. I thought we had turned a corner. I legitimately expected that at the end of it all, cream would rise to the top and merit rewarded."

Hodzi was part of the several candidates who took part in public interviews last year when the country did not have a substantive PG following the resignation of advocate Ray Goba.

Some of the candidates who participated in the interviews were Calvin Mantsebo, Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, Misheck Hogwe, Jessie Majome, Justice Maphios Cheda, Wendy Chingeya, Florence Ziyambi, Edios Marondedza and Noria Mashumba.

Mantsebo, Chinyoka and Hogwe, emerged the top three.

"Fifth respondent (Hodzi) had failed the interview and could not have made that list or any other list that could be produced. But he made it! Such strange happenings have no place in a constitutional set up and must be banished therefrom," the court was told.

"The three gentlemen whose names were rejected passed on competence. They passed on merit, but failed on politics. The approach taken by the first respondent completely turns constitutional ideals on their head and represents a total negation of those ideals to which those wielding public office must aspire."

The matter is pending.

Source - Daily News-newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube a failure, says Coltart

27 mins ago | 100 Views

BREAKING: High court embarrasses Mthuli Ncube over 2% taX

29 mins ago | 132 Views

Mugabe was offered refugee status

52 mins ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwean to showcase 'African car brand' Mureza at Automechanika in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mbeki's 'lies' about Mugabe exposed

2 hrs ago | 847 Views

UK, US wanted South Africa to help remove Mugabe from power

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

In Zimbabwe, surviving means improvising, and some luck

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chamisa $720k richer as Mnangagwa's treasury releases $3.4 million to MDC

3 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Zanu-PF moves to seal Zivhu's fate

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

German national missing in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 551 Views

Mnangagwa's govt panics over Magombeyi abduction

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law acquitted

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Guvamombe, 'small house' clash at court

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Pressure piles over missing doctor

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Thabitha Khumalo in trouble

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Police quash Nust protest

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

RG's Office urged to stop the habit of going into the rural areas during election periods only

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fights over another corpse

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mugabe coup leaders forgiven

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency receipts tumble

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Abuse of mobile money platforms symptomatic of a failed currency regime

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bosso to afford Mpofu more time

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

We are being framed - Vic Falls ex-mayor

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Health workers down tools over abducted colleague

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Messenger of Court suspended

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

African Dream boat spurs growth at Kariba Airport

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to present human rights report to UN, AU for review

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa deploys soldiers to hospitals

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Omega Sibanda ordered to pay $6,750 debt

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zifa increase match fees

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chamisa's MDC slams Mnangagwa for spending on 'funny' Mugabe museum

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Scottish coach for Bosso

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Man flees undressed from lover's house to hospital

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Akbay fired by Ngezi Platinum Stars

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe, Belarus sign US$350m deals

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa scholarship bosses arrested

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Uncle Sam ups black ops in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Gweru to lease mayoral mansion

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chamisa ally skips court, warrant of arrest issued

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe churches call for independent probe into abductions

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF's Harare, Bulawayo restructuring complete by December

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Danai Gurira play comes to Harare tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Nyerere school of ideology ahead of schedule

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF brimming with confidence ahead of the Zaka East by-electio

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mugabe's body expected in Harare today

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mbeki honour Mugabe at SA memorial

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

RBZ introduces US dollar savings bond

3 hrs ago | 488 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days