Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Guvamombe, 'small house' clash at court

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
There was a near fistfight at the Harare magistrates' Court yesterday when suspended Chief Magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe's alleged mistress demanded US$10 000 she claimed to have paid to lawyers to facilitate his divorce from his wife.

Guvamombe, who is now back with his wife, a former assistant commissioner in the Zimbabwe Republic Police, was caught unaware by the developments when he made a routine court appearance. He was accompanied by his wife Angeline and his lawyer Jonathan Samkange.

The woman, named as Sheila, alleges that Guvamombe blocked her on his mobile phone and she had to waylay him at the court where he was appearing on his criminal abuse allegations.

"I want my money, you blocked me from demanding my money, I want it now. If you don't give me I will approach acting chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi that it's you who wrote the dossier about the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) sexual affairs," the woman shouted.

The woman was referring to a dossier which was published on social media platforms implicating senior JSC officials of sexually abusing junior magistrates and officials.

The woman threatened to go to Mutevedzi's office, but was blocked by Samkange's aides, who had a torrid time separating her from Guvamombe's wife.

Meanwhile, Guvamombe's matter was remanded to October 4 to allow him to be indicted at the High Court for trial.

Samkange had asked for the court to remove him from remand saying it was prejudicing him, but the State represented by Zivanai Macharaga opposed the application saying the conditions set on his bail were meant to secure him.

But Samkange complained before the court saying the matter was now being handled by the High Court as the magistrates are barred from dealing with him since they were his juniors.

Macharaga said the lower court had jurisdiction to indict him.

Magistrate Bianca Makwande said the court still has jurisdiction to indict him and remanded the matter to October 4.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's funeral fuels tensions due to traditional beliefs, rituals

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Churches lose confidence in Mnangagwa economic policies

9 mins ago | 10 Views

Mthuli Ncube a failure, says Coltart

40 mins ago | 169 Views

BREAKING: High court embarrasses Mthuli Ncube over 2% taX

41 mins ago | 257 Views

Mugabe was offered refugee status

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwean to showcase 'African car brand' Mureza at Automechanika in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mbeki's 'lies' about Mugabe exposed

2 hrs ago | 962 Views

UK, US wanted South Africa to help remove Mugabe from power

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

In Zimbabwe, surviving means improvising, and some luck

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Chamisa $720k richer as Mnangagwa's treasury releases $3.4 million to MDC

3 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Zanu-PF moves to seal Zivhu's fate

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

German national missing in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

Mnangagwa's govt panics over Magombeyi abduction

3 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law acquitted

3 hrs ago | 475 Views

Court set to hear bid to nullify PG appointment

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Pressure piles over missing doctor

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Thabitha Khumalo in trouble

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Police quash Nust protest

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

RG's Office urged to stop the habit of going into the rural areas during election periods only

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fights over another corpse

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Mugabe coup leaders forgiven

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency receipts tumble

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Abuse of mobile money platforms symptomatic of a failed currency regime

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bosso to afford Mpofu more time

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

We are being framed - Vic Falls ex-mayor

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Health workers down tools over abducted colleague

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Messenger of Court suspended

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

African Dream boat spurs growth at Kariba Airport

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to present human rights report to UN, AU for review

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mnangagwa deploys soldiers to hospitals

3 hrs ago | 474 Views

Omega Sibanda ordered to pay $6,750 debt

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zifa increase match fees

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chamisa's MDC slams Mnangagwa for spending on 'funny' Mugabe museum

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

Scottish coach for Bosso

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man flees undressed from lover's house to hospital

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Akbay fired by Ngezi Platinum Stars

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe, Belarus sign US$350m deals

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa scholarship bosses arrested

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Uncle Sam ups black ops in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Gweru to lease mayoral mansion

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Chamisa ally skips court, warrant of arrest issued

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe churches call for independent probe into abductions

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF's Harare, Bulawayo restructuring complete by December

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Danai Gurira play comes to Harare tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Nyerere school of ideology ahead of schedule

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF brimming with confidence ahead of the Zaka East by-electio

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mugabe's body expected in Harare today

4 hrs ago | 229 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days