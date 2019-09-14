Guvamombe, 'small house' clash at court

News / National

by Staff reporter

There was a near fistfight at the Harare magistrates' Court yesterday when suspended Chief Magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe's alleged mistress demanded US$10 000 she claimed to have paid to lawyers to facilitate his divorce from his wife.Guvamombe, who is now back with his wife, a former assistant commissioner in the Zimbabwe Republic Police, was caught unaware by the developments when he made a routine court appearance. He was accompanied by his wife Angeline and his lawyer Jonathan Samkange.The woman, named as Sheila, alleges that Guvamombe blocked her on his mobile phone and she had to waylay him at the court where he was appearing on his criminal abuse allegations."I want my money, you blocked me from demanding my money, I want it now. If you don't give me I will approach acting chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi that it's you who wrote the dossier about the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) sexual affairs," the woman shouted.The woman was referring to a dossier which was published on social media platforms implicating senior JSC officials of sexually abusing junior magistrates and officials.The woman threatened to go to Mutevedzi's office, but was blocked by Samkange's aides, who had a torrid time separating her from Guvamombe's wife.Meanwhile, Guvamombe's matter was remanded to October 4 to allow him to be indicted at the High Court for trial.Samkange had asked for the court to remove him from remand saying it was prejudicing him, but the State represented by Zivanai Macharaga opposed the application saying the conditions set on his bail were meant to secure him.But Samkange complained before the court saying the matter was now being handled by the High Court as the magistrates are barred from dealing with him since they were his juniors.Macharaga said the lower court had jurisdiction to indict him.Magistrate Bianca Makwande said the court still has jurisdiction to indict him and remanded the matter to October 4.