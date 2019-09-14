German national missing in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may lead to the location of a 37-year-old German national who went missing in Bulawayo last week.Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said Jurgen Ramachela was last seen on September 4 after he dropped off from a taxi near George Avenue turnoff along Harare Road in Kumalo suburb.She said Ramachela is medium built and light in complexion.Asst Insp Msebele said he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red jacket, and brown shoes. She said anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts can contact ZRP Queenspark Officer in Charge on (0292) 4226413 or on (0292) 226412 or any nearest police station.The acting provincial police spokesperson said police are also appealing for information that may assist in the location of a juvenile who went missing in Bulawayo's Nkulumane suburb earlier this year.Ass Insp Msebele said Qiniso Ndiweni (14) of House number 391, Nkulumane, was last seen on March 23 at his home."His mother left him at home intending to follow the rest of the family that had gone to church. When she returned Qiniso was not around and had taken some of his clothes with him," she said."The missing person is medium built, about 1,6M tall, light in complexion, black hair, brown eyes and scar on the right arm."Anyone with information about the missing person's whereabouts can contact his mother, Mihla Ndiweni on 0778 608 560 or ZRP Tshabalala on (0292) 489564 or on (0292) 496755 or any nearest police station.