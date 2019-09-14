Latest News Editor's Choice


Mugabe was offered refugee status

by Mandla Ndlovu
The late former Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe was offered a place of refugee by various Presidents after the November 2017 coup his nephew Patrick Zhuwao says.

Writing on his website Zhuwao said, "During the November 2017 coup some friendly heads of states had offered President Mugabe refuge but he declined the offers saying he wanted to dies in Zimbabwe."

Speaking at an EFF organised memorial service recently Zhuwao also claimed that Mugabe had lived in a rented house in Singapore and was only admitted to hospital five days before his death because he did not feel welcome in Zimbabwe under the current crop of Zanu-PF leadership.
"He did not die in Zimbabwe because of Emmerson Mnangagwa. They [Zanu-PF] tormented him. They made him suffer and decided to call him a traitor. Now they want to pontificate over him. They did not want him in Zim," Zhuwao said.

"He was tormented by the regime of Emmerson (Mnangagwa)," he said.

According to the nephew, who represented the family at the memorial service, Mugabe had left strict instructions to the family about how he wished to be buried.

"The family is now being coerced by Mnangagwa to ignore these instructions," he said, referring to the tussle between the government and the family over where the ex-president would be buried.
 



Source - Byo24News

