Mthuli Ncube a failure, says Coltart

by Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance treasure general and former education Minister has laid into Finance minister Mthuli Ncube describing him as an academic minister with no political constituency and pandering to the whims of a corrupt Zanu-PF system.Coltart was responding to a report by Bloomberg which said Zimbabwe's currency crisis had surpassed that of Argentina.The report said since the re-adoption of the Zimbabwean dollar, the currency had depreciated in value by more than 80 percent.Coltart said Ncube's policies have failed and the minister was leading Zimbabwe down a woeful path of economic destruction."This is what happens when you have an academic Finance Minister, with no political constituency, who is vulnerable to the whims of a deeply corrupt elite, and who doesn't know the price of bread because he lives in the Meikles and his family lives in Switzerland," said Coltart."It would also be illuminating if the good Minister could advise the public what his salary is. Just so that I am not asking him to do anything I am not prepared to I place on record that my monthly salary as Minister of Education at the end of my tenure in July 2013 was US3500 per month. I suspect his is considerably more."