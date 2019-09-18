Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's funeral fuels tensions due to traditional beliefs, rituals

by AFP
18 Sep 2019 at 11:20hrs | Views
As public wakes for late Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe have drawn to a close, traditional chiefs are demanding the body be buried according to spiritual traditions.

Those requests have been part of a dispute over the final burial of Mugabe, who died September 6 almost two years after a coup ended his increasingly autocratic 37-year rule.

He died during a medical trip to Singapore aged 95, leaving Zimbabweans torn over the legacy of a man who some still laud for his role as a colonial-era liberation hero.

Mugabe's burial has already been caught up in a dispute between his family - who wanted to bury him at his rural homestead Zvimba - and the government, which pushed for the body to rest at a national monument in the capital.

They finally agreed Mugabe would be buried at the National Heroes Acre monument, in about 30 days, once a mausoleum was built for him.

But Mugabe was a non-practising chief in his homestead, and the burial feud has highlighted the spiritual beliefs, superstitions and rituals surrounding deaths of traditional leaders in parts of Zimbabwe.

Once Mugabe's remains were returned to Zvimba on Monday, traditional leaders demanded the burial remain in line with local rites.

One of the Zvimba chiefs, Raphael Zvikaramba, said they had "so far" accepted the government's proposal, but refused to comment on the details.

"(Zvimba) chiefs are buried in caves and the burial is secretly conducted at night," Mugabe's nephew Dominic Matibiri told AFP, standing outside his late uncle's rural house.

'Not just a president'

A prominent Zimbabwean traditional healer, Benjamin Burombo Jnr, detailed the cultural beliefs and superstition surrounding the deaths and funerals of chiefs.

"When a chief such as Mugabe dies, he is not a person that can be buried at Heroes Acre, that is forbidden. He should be buried in a cave," Burombo told AFP.

"Mugabe was not just a president, but he was the embodiment of the spirit of Kaguvi," he added, referring to one of Zimbabwe's revered spirit mediums and pre-colonial nationalist leader.

When a chief died, often his body "would be dried", his teeth "extracted" and his finger and toenails "ripped off", Burombo said.

He said the body would then be wrapped in skin hides before burial, and could even be swapped with a token such as a goat's head to be buried instead.

"You can build that monument, but it doesn't mean that is where the remains of Mugabe will be buried... it's just for people to continue remembering him."

Mugabe grew up Catholic and was educated by Jesuits. But according to Burombo, he still followed "traditional norms and practices" despite "going to church".

Exaggerating the mystery

Mugabe's remains currently lie in his childhood village of Kutama, in Zvimba district, about 90km west of Harare.

During a mass held in his honour, priest Emmanuel Ribeiro - a former acquaintance - said the former president "was secretive and private" about his beliefs.

Retired sociology professor Claude Mararike told AFP the secrecy surrounding the funerals of traditional chiefs had "long vanished".

He said that in the past, a death would only be revealed days or even weeks after burial.

"Very few people knew where the chief was buried," Mararike said. "There were caves where a particular clan normally buried their own chiefs."

But Mararike said that long-standing political tensions between the family and government "might have precipitated" the discord and mystery surrounding the funeral.

Mugabe's family are still bitter over the role current President Emmerson Mnangagwa played in his ouster.

A former guerrilla who fought alongside Mugabe against colonial forces, Mnangagwa was fired as first vice president in 2017. Mugabe had branded him a "traitor".

Soon after, protesters took to the streets and military officers pressured Mugabe to step down in what was widely seen as a struggle between Mnangagwa's faction and loyalists to Mugabe's wife Grace inside the ruling Zanu-PF party.

"There obviously was quite a lot of anger among the Zvimba people on how their son was removed from office," said Mararike.

"The late president Mugabe might have said something before he died," he added referring to how he wanted to be buried, "but what he really said we don't know".

Source - AFP

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Queen B's accounts frozen by RBZ

17 mins ago | 49 Views

'I remember being in a basement, being electrocuted', 'abducted' doctor speaks

2 hrs ago | 2910 Views

Africans can learn from the Americans

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

Magombeyi 'abduction' script clumsy

4 hrs ago | 2362 Views

MDC vow anti-Mnangagwa demos at UN GA - why bother, all know you are ones keeping him in power

5 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Zimbabwe must incorporate Information and Communication Technology in the context of Globalization

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Trailgater, Tandem Bike Attachment, or Tandem: What's the Difference?

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Robert Mugabe does not deserve any praise

5 hrs ago | 814 Views

Doctors refuse to be capped by Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 3995 Views

Does mindfulness training really work for preparing students to be in the moment?

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Peter Moyo, Trevor Manuel fight: Old Mutual cracks

5 hrs ago | 849 Views

Chiwenga rejected Mugabe's offer feared trapping

6 hrs ago | 3166 Views

Mnangagwa urged to bury Mugabe's brutal legacy

6 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mugabe praises shows stupidity of hating each

6 hrs ago | 738 Views

Zesn urges parties to invest in campaigns

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zesa reports $4bn exchange losses since February

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

Moving on from Mugabe era

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

Bulawayo poor voter registration a wake-up call to Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zacc investigates Mbare school

6 hrs ago | 794 Views

Female rapists pounce

6 hrs ago | 1094 Views

UN probes Zimbabwe amid 'abductions'

6 hrs ago | 589 Views

Mugabe's roots mystery unravelled

6 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Where is full judgment on 2018 electoral case?

6 hrs ago | 893 Views

Mugabe was a devout Catholic

6 hrs ago | 344 Views

Minister in plot to scuttle NRZ deal

6 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mugabe fights Mnangagwa from coffin

7 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Black market running amok

7 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Mugabe is dead, but old men still run southern Africa

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

Abductions: It's the State stupid!

7 hrs ago | 666 Views

'Mbanje licensing cumbersome'

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

Electricity timetable for exam practicals

7 hrs ago | 327 Views

Minister sues bank over US$1,6m student funds

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zanu-PF to embark on massive anti-sanctions campaign build up

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mugabe delayed land reform for SA

7 hrs ago | 376 Views

Top EU official meets Mugabe coup announcer

7 hrs ago | 843 Views

'Missing' doctor found alive

7 hrs ago | 1020 Views

UN special rapporteur in Zimbabwe, to meet Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 243 Views

Tax free threshold increased

7 hrs ago | 938 Views

Zifa did not ban any players

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Ndux Jnr to launch 10th album

7 hrs ago | 84 Views

Scholarships fraud suspects granted bail

7 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zanu-PF conference preps hot up

7 hrs ago | 102 Views

Of human rights demands and regime change in ZImbabwe

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zesa, July Moyo face off

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

Beyond Robert Mugabe: Looking into the future

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Kamambo to have the last laugh

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

Harare diarrhoea cases soar

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Grace Mugabe to make a graceful exit from politics?

19 hrs ago | 11832 Views

'Blanket ban on demos, unconstitutional'

19 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Matebeleland livestock situation dire

19 hrs ago | 2502 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days