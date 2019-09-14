Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mashaba refuses to apologise for deadly xenophobic violence

by AFP
1 hr ago | Views
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has said he has "nothing to apologise for" following a spate of xenophobic attacks in the city.

Mashaba was being interviewed by CNBC Africa and asked whether he too would apologise, as President Cyril Ramaphosa had done.

"There's nothing for me to apologise. We have the responsibility to get the president to get Home Affairs about the documentation [of foreign nationals]. What do you expect me to apologise for?" Mashaba said in the interview, which was broadcast on Tuesday evening.

Ramaphosa apologised for the latest xenophobic attacks at the memorial service for former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe in Harare on Saturday.

"I stand before you as a fellow African to express my regret and apologise for what has happened in our country. What has happened in South Africa goes against the principles of the unity of the African people that presidents Mugabe, Mandela, Tambo and the great leaders of our continent stood for," Ramaphosa said.

On Monday, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, on behalf of Ramaphosa, apologised for the attacks to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in the capital Abuja.

Series of deadly attacks

Johannesburg and surrounding areas were rocked by a series of deadly attacks on foreigners in recent weeks, with many directed against Nigerian-owned businesses and properties, AFP reported.

At least 12 people were killed in the violence that left hundreds of shops destroyed. Ten out of the 12 people killed were South Africans, the government has said.

No Nigerians were killed according to South African authorities, but the violence led to condemnation across Africa, particularly in Nigeria, fuelling diplomatic tensions between the continent's two leading nations.

The violence also prompted reprisal attacks against South African firms in Nigeria and the temporary closing of South Africa's diplomatic missions in Lagos and Abuja.

Last week, almost 200 Nigerian migrants were repatriated back to Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, following the unrest.

During the same interview, Mashaba said, although he wouldn't apologise, he was not xenophobic, saying he called on people of the world to come to South Africa. "We welcome people of the world to come to South Africa. How can that be xenophobic?

"What I want is the rule of law," he added. "For me, people who are advocating for lawlessness are xenophobic because they encourage chaos."

Upholding the law is not xenophobic

In an op-ed piece in Afrikaans Sunday paper Rapport, Mashaba wrote about "the timidity of those in power, particularly National Government, when confronted with the issue of undocumented immigration in South Africa".

"South Africa is rightly a signatory to international agreements that recognise and protect the rights of refugees and immigrants. However, upholding these rights does not require us to turn our backs on our own sovereignty as a democratic state.

"Our Constitution is founded on values that include the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. We also have the Immigration Act that sets out clear legal requirements for those entering our country.

"Countries all over Africa and the world insist on the right to protect their ports of entry and process those entering their country. They also have the right to deny you entry or deport you should you be there unlawfully, rights which are staunchly protected.

"Strangely, South Africa is expected to be the exception," Mashaba wrote.

Mashaba wrote that he was not being xenophobic: He merely wanted home affairs to do its job.

"When national government fails to fulfil its responsibilities, the effects are felt by all - South Africans and immigrants alike. My administration grapples with this on a daily basis.

"In its 130-year history, Johannesburg has been built by migrants from across our country and the world. This is a tradition I wish to see continued.

"Foreign nationals buy goods in our country, establish businesses, and stimulate economic growth. They can also contribute their skills and experience in sectors of our economy where it is desperately needed. This is key to my vision of creating a more prosperous and inclusive city.

"However, it remains my duty to raise concerns that have a direct bearing on service delivery," Mashaba wrote.


Source - AFP

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Network security is fast becoming an industry of its own

1 hr ago | 75 Views

High Court outlaws Mnangagwa government's illegal tax

1 hr ago | 527 Views

New Zimdollar the worst-performing currency in the world

2 hrs ago | 538 Views

Riot police block doctors from marching to Parliament, standoff ensues

2 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mugabe's funeral fuels tensions due to traditional beliefs, rituals

3 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Churches lose confidence in Mnangagwa economic policies

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

Mthuli Ncube a failure, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 889 Views

BREAKING: High court embarrasses Mthuli Ncube over 2% taX

3 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Mugabe was offered refugee status

4 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Zimbabwean to showcase 'African car brand' Mureza at Automechanika in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Mbeki's 'lies' about Mugabe exposed

5 hrs ago | 1395 Views

UK, US wanted South Africa to help remove Mugabe from power

5 hrs ago | 618 Views

In Zimbabwe, surviving means improvising, and some luck

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

Chamisa $720k richer as Mnangagwa's treasury releases $3.4 million to MDC

5 hrs ago | 2883 Views

Zanu-PF moves to seal Zivhu's fate

5 hrs ago | 885 Views

German national missing in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mnangagwa's govt panics over Magombeyi abduction

5 hrs ago | 982 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law acquitted

5 hrs ago | 849 Views

Guvamombe, 'small house' clash at court

5 hrs ago | 584 Views

Court set to hear bid to nullify PG appointment

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Pressure piles over missing doctor

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Thabitha Khumalo in trouble

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Police quash Nust protest

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

RG's Office urged to stop the habit of going into the rural areas during election periods only

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fights over another corpse

6 hrs ago | 585 Views

Mugabe coup leaders forgiven

6 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency receipts tumble

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

Abuse of mobile money platforms symptomatic of a failed currency regime

6 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bosso to afford Mpofu more time

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

We are being framed - Vic Falls ex-mayor

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Health workers down tools over abducted colleague

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Messenger of Court suspended

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

African Dream boat spurs growth at Kariba Airport

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to present human rights report to UN, AU for review

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mnangagwa deploys soldiers to hospitals

6 hrs ago | 548 Views

Omega Sibanda ordered to pay $6,750 debt

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zifa increase match fees

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Chamisa's MDC slams Mnangagwa for spending on 'funny' Mugabe museum

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

Scottish coach for Bosso

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

Man flees undressed from lover's house to hospital

6 hrs ago | 489 Views

Akbay fired by Ngezi Platinum Stars

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe, Belarus sign US$350m deals

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa scholarship bosses arrested

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Uncle Sam ups black ops in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Gweru to lease mayoral mansion

6 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chamisa ally skips court, warrant of arrest issued

6 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe churches call for independent probe into abductions

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

6 hrs ago | 122 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days