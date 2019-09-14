Doctors demonstrations continue

News / National

by Staff reporter

Health professionals have been boycotting work since Monday claiming they wanted Government to furnish them with the whereabouts of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) acting president Dr Peter Magombeyi, who was reported missing at the weekend.The union leader's disappearance has sparked an outcry in the country with striking doctors declaring they will not end their job action if their colleague is not returned safe.The striking health professionals are striking outside Parirenyatwa hospital in Harare at the corner of Mazowe and Josiah Tongogara street. No violence has been witnessed.The health professionals are claiming that Dr Peter Magombeyi was allegedly abducted on Saturday evening and is still missing.Government assured the doctors that they are doing everything they can to find the missing Dr Peter Magombeyi with the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo having appealed to the striking doctors to return to work while giving security agencies a chance to investigate circumstances surrounding the missing doctor.State Security minister, Owen Ncube, issued a statement around the disappearance of the union leader saying they are doing all they can to ensure they find the missing person.The Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister, Retired Lieutenant General Dr Sibusiso Moyo, has mentioned that the alleged abductions maybe staged to soil government's image and putting a spotlight on the country's human rights situation ahead of a major UN conference and the visiting UN Rappatour who is in the country to assess the human rights situation.