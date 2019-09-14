Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Doctors demonstrations continue

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Health professionals have been boycotting work since Monday claiming they wanted Government to furnish them with the whereabouts of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) acting president Dr Peter Magombeyi, who was reported missing at the weekend.

The union leader's disappearance has sparked an outcry in the country with striking doctors declaring they will not end their job action if their colleague is not returned safe.

The striking health professionals are striking outside Parirenyatwa hospital in Harare at the corner of Mazowe and Josiah Tongogara street. No violence has been witnessed.

The health professionals are claiming that Dr Peter Magombeyi was allegedly abducted on Saturday evening and is still missing.

Government assured the doctors that they are doing everything they can to find the missing Dr Peter Magombeyi with the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo  having appealed to the striking doctors to return to work while giving security agencies a chance to investigate circumstances surrounding the missing doctor.

State Security minister, Owen Ncube, issued a statement around the disappearance of the union leader saying they are doing all they can to ensure they find the missing person.

The Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister, Retired Lieutenant General Dr Sibusiso Moyo, has mentioned that the alleged abductions maybe staged to soil government's image and putting a spotlight on the country's human rights situation ahead of a major UN conference and the visiting UN Rappatour who is in the country to assess the human rights situation.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chombo denied his passport again

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Network security is fast becoming an industry of its own

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mashaba refuses to apologise for deadly xenophobic violence

2 hrs ago | 538 Views

High Court outlaws Mnangagwa government's illegal tax

2 hrs ago | 722 Views

New Zimdollar the worst-performing currency in the world

3 hrs ago | 674 Views

Riot police block doctors from marching to Parliament, standoff ensues

3 hrs ago | 662 Views

Mugabe's funeral fuels tensions due to traditional beliefs, rituals

3 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Churches lose confidence in Mnangagwa economic policies

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Mthuli Ncube a failure, says Coltart

4 hrs ago | 950 Views

BREAKING: High court embarrasses Mthuli Ncube over 2% taX

4 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Mugabe was offered refugee status

4 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Zimbabwean to showcase 'African car brand' Mureza at Automechanika in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Mbeki's 'lies' about Mugabe exposed

5 hrs ago | 1453 Views

UK, US wanted South Africa to help remove Mugabe from power

6 hrs ago | 658 Views

In Zimbabwe, surviving means improvising, and some luck

6 hrs ago | 386 Views

Chamisa $720k richer as Mnangagwa's treasury releases $3.4 million to MDC

6 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Zanu-PF moves to seal Zivhu's fate

6 hrs ago | 976 Views

German national missing in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 832 Views

Mnangagwa's govt panics over Magombeyi abduction

6 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law acquitted

6 hrs ago | 889 Views

Guvamombe, 'small house' clash at court

6 hrs ago | 621 Views

Court set to hear bid to nullify PG appointment

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Pressure piles over missing doctor

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

Thabitha Khumalo in trouble

6 hrs ago | 425 Views

Police quash Nust protest

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

RG's Office urged to stop the habit of going into the rural areas during election periods only

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fights over another corpse

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mugabe coup leaders forgiven

6 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency receipts tumble

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Abuse of mobile money platforms symptomatic of a failed currency regime

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

Bosso to afford Mpofu more time

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

We are being framed - Vic Falls ex-mayor

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Health workers down tools over abducted colleague

6 hrs ago | 344 Views

Messenger of Court suspended

6 hrs ago | 284 Views

African Dream boat spurs growth at Kariba Airport

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to present human rights report to UN, AU for review

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

7 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mnangagwa deploys soldiers to hospitals

7 hrs ago | 565 Views

Omega Sibanda ordered to pay $6,750 debt

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zifa increase match fees

7 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chamisa's MDC slams Mnangagwa for spending on 'funny' Mugabe museum

7 hrs ago | 377 Views

Scottish coach for Bosso

7 hrs ago | 157 Views

Man flees undressed from lover's house to hospital

7 hrs ago | 506 Views

Akbay fired by Ngezi Platinum Stars

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe, Belarus sign US$350m deals

7 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa scholarship bosses arrested

7 hrs ago | 200 Views

Uncle Sam ups black ops in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

Gweru to lease mayoral mansion

7 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chamisa ally skips court, warrant of arrest issued

7 hrs ago | 255 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days