Soldier sustains 4 centimetre cut in robbery

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A 4th brigade soldier suffered a four centimetre deep cut after he was stabbed in a robbery where his assailants made away with two sets of uniforms, cash, food stuffs and a cellphone.According to police sources, Stephen Mudenda was robbed by two teenagers aged 19 outside a retail store in Bulawayo."He was accosted by three robbers on 21 August at around 3am near Pick and Pay popolarly known as TM Hyper."Initially the three were friendly before they pounced on the soldier and stabbed him on the hand during the robbery," said a police source.The source said the soldier, fearing for his life, suffendered a back pack that contained his uniforms and groceries, a cell phone, and cash.Two of the robbers have since been arrested and identified as Nhlanhla Ncube and Simelinkosi Ncube both from Bulawayo's Cowdray Park suburb while their third accomplice is still on the run."The two teenagers are expected to appear in court soon facing robbery charges," said a police source.