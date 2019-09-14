Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldier sustains 4 centimetre cut in robbery

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 4th brigade soldier suffered a four centimetre deep cut after he was stabbed in a robbery where his assailants made away with two sets of uniforms, cash, food stuffs and a cellphone.

According to police sources, Stephen Mudenda was robbed by two teenagers aged 19 outside a retail store in Bulawayo.

"He was accosted by three robbers on 21 August at around 3am near Pick and Pay popolarly known as TM Hyper.

"Initially the three were friendly before they pounced on the soldier and stabbed him on the hand during the robbery," said a police source.

The source said the soldier, fearing for his life, suffendered a back pack that contained his uniforms and groceries, a cell phone, and cash.

Two of the robbers have since been arrested and identified as Nhlanhla Ncube and Simelinkosi Ncube both from Bulawayo's Cowdray Park suburb while their third accomplice is still on the run.

"The two teenagers are expected to appear in court soon facing robbery charges," said a police source.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kings and Mambos must be careful

55 mins ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa pisses on the graves of Provincial and District Heroes Acres

58 mins ago | 157 Views

MDC is a disgrace to Matebeleland

59 mins ago | 136 Views

Of human rights demands and regime change

60 mins ago | 80 Views

Mthuli Ncube a disappointed man

1 hr ago | 448 Views

Mugabe The Legacy

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe repatriates second batch of Afrophobia/ xenophobia victims

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Chombo denied his passport again

3 hrs ago | 628 Views

Doctors demonstrations continue

3 hrs ago | 974 Views

Network security is fast becoming an industry of its own

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mashaba refuses to apologise for deadly xenophobic violence

5 hrs ago | 1568 Views

High Court outlaws Mnangagwa government's illegal tax

5 hrs ago | 1752 Views

New Zimdollar the worst-performing currency in the world

6 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Riot police block doctors from marching to Parliament, standoff ensues

6 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Mugabe's funeral fuels tensions due to traditional beliefs, rituals

6 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Churches lose confidence in Mnangagwa economic policies

6 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mthuli Ncube a failure, says Coltart

7 hrs ago | 1528 Views

BREAKING: High court embarrasses Mthuli Ncube over 2% taX

7 hrs ago | 2189 Views

Mugabe was offered refugee status

7 hrs ago | 3669 Views

Zimbabwean to showcase 'African car brand' Mureza at Automechanika in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Mbeki's 'lies' about Mugabe exposed

9 hrs ago | 1767 Views

UK, US wanted South Africa to help remove Mugabe from power

9 hrs ago | 855 Views

In Zimbabwe, surviving means improvising, and some luck

9 hrs ago | 482 Views

Chamisa $720k richer as Mnangagwa's treasury releases $3.4 million to MDC

9 hrs ago | 4849 Views

Zanu-PF moves to seal Zivhu's fate

9 hrs ago | 1377 Views

German national missing in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Mnangagwa's govt panics over Magombeyi abduction

9 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law acquitted

9 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Guvamombe, 'small house' clash at court

9 hrs ago | 801 Views

Court set to hear bid to nullify PG appointment

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Pressure piles over missing doctor

9 hrs ago | 484 Views

Thabitha Khumalo in trouble

9 hrs ago | 590 Views

Police quash Nust protest

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

RG's Office urged to stop the habit of going into the rural areas during election periods only

9 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fights over another corpse

9 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mugabe coup leaders forgiven

9 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency receipts tumble

9 hrs ago | 217 Views

Abuse of mobile money platforms symptomatic of a failed currency regime

9 hrs ago | 184 Views

Bosso to afford Mpofu more time

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

We are being framed - Vic Falls ex-mayor

9 hrs ago | 145 Views

Health workers down tools over abducted colleague

9 hrs ago | 439 Views

Messenger of Court suspended

9 hrs ago | 413 Views

African Dream boat spurs growth at Kariba Airport

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to present human rights report to UN, AU for review

10 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

10 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mnangagwa deploys soldiers to hospitals

10 hrs ago | 663 Views

Omega Sibanda ordered to pay $6,750 debt

10 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zifa increase match fees

10 hrs ago | 128 Views

Chamisa's MDC slams Mnangagwa for spending on 'funny' Mugabe museum

10 hrs ago | 443 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days