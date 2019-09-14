Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe repatriates second batch of Afrophobia/ xenophobia victims

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Government on Wednesday repatriated the second batch of 10 Zimbabweans who were affected by xenophobic motivated attacks in the City of Ekurhuleni in Gauteng province.

The group is part of 171 Zimbabweans who were recently caught up in the fracas in Gauteng province alone.

On Thursday last week, the first batch of 29 children, 25 women and 23 men arrived in the country via Beitbridge aboard two buses.

They were also accompanied by a hearse carrying the body of Isaac Sithole (34), who was assaulted, stabbed and set alight by a South African mob.

Zimbabwe's envoy to the neighbouring country, Mr David Hamadziripi said the group was part of the 171 Zimbabweans affected by disturbances in Ekurhuleni over the past few weeks.

He said the Tsolo Hall in Katlegong, where immigrants were seeking refuge had been closed with the situation normalising.

"The hall was closed yesterday (Tuesday) and the remaining group of 10 Zimbabweans were voluntarily repatriated home.

"They arrived in the country via Beitbridge Border Post at around 2am and would be assisted further by the Government to get to their respective homes," said Mr Hamadziripi.

More to follow . . .


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kings and Mambos must be careful

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa pisses on the graves of Provincial and District Heroes Acres

1 hr ago | 213 Views

MDC is a disgrace to Matebeleland

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Of human rights demands and regime change

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Mthuli Ncube a disappointed man

1 hr ago | 579 Views

Mugabe The Legacy

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Soldier sustains 4 centimetre cut in robbery

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Chombo denied his passport again

3 hrs ago | 645 Views

Doctors demonstrations continue

3 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Network security is fast becoming an industry of its own

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mashaba refuses to apologise for deadly xenophobic violence

5 hrs ago | 1596 Views

High Court outlaws Mnangagwa government's illegal tax

5 hrs ago | 1786 Views

New Zimdollar the worst-performing currency in the world

6 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Riot police block doctors from marching to Parliament, standoff ensues

6 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Mugabe's funeral fuels tensions due to traditional beliefs, rituals

6 hrs ago | 2136 Views

Churches lose confidence in Mnangagwa economic policies

7 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Mthuli Ncube a failure, says Coltart

7 hrs ago | 1567 Views

BREAKING: High court embarrasses Mthuli Ncube over 2% taX

7 hrs ago | 2223 Views

Mugabe was offered refugee status

7 hrs ago | 3810 Views

Zimbabwean to showcase 'African car brand' Mureza at Automechanika in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Mbeki's 'lies' about Mugabe exposed

9 hrs ago | 1778 Views

UK, US wanted South Africa to help remove Mugabe from power

9 hrs ago | 866 Views

In Zimbabwe, surviving means improvising, and some luck

9 hrs ago | 484 Views

Chamisa $720k richer as Mnangagwa's treasury releases $3.4 million to MDC

9 hrs ago | 4949 Views

Zanu-PF moves to seal Zivhu's fate

9 hrs ago | 1402 Views

German national missing in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Mnangagwa's govt panics over Magombeyi abduction

9 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law acquitted

9 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Guvamombe, 'small house' clash at court

9 hrs ago | 810 Views

Court set to hear bid to nullify PG appointment

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

Pressure piles over missing doctor

9 hrs ago | 485 Views

Thabitha Khumalo in trouble

9 hrs ago | 601 Views

Police quash Nust protest

9 hrs ago | 611 Views

RG's Office urged to stop the habit of going into the rural areas during election periods only

9 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fights over another corpse

9 hrs ago | 799 Views

Mugabe coup leaders forgiven

9 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency receipts tumble

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Abuse of mobile money platforms symptomatic of a failed currency regime

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Bosso to afford Mpofu more time

9 hrs ago | 94 Views

We are being framed - Vic Falls ex-mayor

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Health workers down tools over abducted colleague

9 hrs ago | 441 Views

Messenger of Court suspended

9 hrs ago | 424 Views

African Dream boat spurs growth at Kariba Airport

9 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to present human rights report to UN, AU for review

10 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

10 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mnangagwa deploys soldiers to hospitals

10 hrs ago | 668 Views

Omega Sibanda ordered to pay $6,750 debt

10 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zifa increase match fees

10 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chamisa's MDC slams Mnangagwa for spending on 'funny' Mugabe museum

10 hrs ago | 448 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days