Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'2% tax collection not affected'

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
The Finance and Economic Development Ministry has issued a statement stating that the High Court judgment suspending the two percent tax on electronic transactions will not affect the collection and levy of the intermediated money transfer tax.

In the statement, Professor Mthuli Ncube said it is because the collection of the tax under the Statutory Instrument 205/2018 was subsequently validated by parliament under the Finance Act No 1 of 2019.

This effectively means that the two percent tax will be levied.

The two percent tax was introduced on 1 October 2018 by Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube under the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).

The High Court this Wednesday upheld the application to suspend the two percent tax on electronic transactions introduced by the government last year.

The ruling follows a challenge of the two percent tax at the High Court by the Executive Director of the Combined Harare Residents Association, Mfundo Mlilo who was represented by Tendai Biti.

In his application, Mlilo said government’s decision was made without the necessary backing of the law, in particular the amendment of the Income Tax Act.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kings and Mambos must be careful

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa pisses on the graves of Provincial and District Heroes Acres

3 hrs ago | 709 Views

MDC is a disgrace to Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

Of human rights demands and regime change

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mthuli Ncube a disappointed man

3 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Mugabe The Legacy

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe repatriates second batch of Afrophobia/ xenophobia victims

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

Soldier sustains 4 centimetre cut in robbery

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

Chombo denied his passport again

5 hrs ago | 732 Views

Doctors demonstrations continue

5 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Network security is fast becoming an industry of its own

7 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mashaba refuses to apologise for deadly xenophobic violence

7 hrs ago | 1745 Views

High Court outlaws Mnangagwa government's illegal tax

7 hrs ago | 1931 Views

New Zimdollar the worst-performing currency in the world

8 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Riot police block doctors from marching to Parliament, standoff ensues

8 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Mugabe's funeral fuels tensions due to traditional beliefs, rituals

8 hrs ago | 2306 Views

Churches lose confidence in Mnangagwa economic policies

8 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Mthuli Ncube a failure, says Coltart

9 hrs ago | 1824 Views

BREAKING: High court embarrasses Mthuli Ncube over 2% taX

9 hrs ago | 2468 Views

Mugabe was offered refugee status

9 hrs ago | 4895 Views

Zimbabwean to showcase 'African car brand' Mureza at Automechanika in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Mbeki's 'lies' about Mugabe exposed

11 hrs ago | 1825 Views

UK, US wanted South Africa to help remove Mugabe from power

11 hrs ago | 958 Views

In Zimbabwe, surviving means improvising, and some luck

11 hrs ago | 515 Views

Chamisa $720k richer as Mnangagwa's treasury releases $3.4 million to MDC

11 hrs ago | 5816 Views

Zanu-PF moves to seal Zivhu's fate

11 hrs ago | 1495 Views

German national missing in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Mnangagwa's govt panics over Magombeyi abduction

11 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law acquitted

11 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Guvamombe, 'small house' clash at court

11 hrs ago | 869 Views

Court set to hear bid to nullify PG appointment

11 hrs ago | 256 Views

Pressure piles over missing doctor

11 hrs ago | 516 Views

Thabitha Khumalo in trouble

11 hrs ago | 660 Views

Police quash Nust protest

11 hrs ago | 680 Views

RG's Office urged to stop the habit of going into the rural areas during election periods only

11 hrs ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fights over another corpse

11 hrs ago | 865 Views

Mugabe coup leaders forgiven

11 hrs ago | 664 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency receipts tumble

11 hrs ago | 247 Views

Abuse of mobile money platforms symptomatic of a failed currency regime

11 hrs ago | 204 Views

Bosso to afford Mpofu more time

11 hrs ago | 103 Views

We are being framed - Vic Falls ex-mayor

11 hrs ago | 165 Views

Health workers down tools over abducted colleague

11 hrs ago | 473 Views

Messenger of Court suspended

11 hrs ago | 462 Views

African Dream boat spurs growth at Kariba Airport

11 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to present human rights report to UN, AU for review

12 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

12 hrs ago | 690 Views

Mnangagwa deploys soldiers to hospitals

12 hrs ago | 727 Views

Omega Sibanda ordered to pay $6,750 debt

12 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zifa increase match fees

12 hrs ago | 141 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days