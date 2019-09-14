4 dead, 22 injured in Harare road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four people were reportedly killed while 22 others were injured Wednesday afternoon when a Hino truck driver tried to overtake a commuter omnibus in Kambuzuma Suburb, Harare.Three died on spot while the fourth is reported to have died upon admission at Parirenyatwa hospital, where the injured were also admitted.Meanwhile Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo toured Harare Hospital to assess impact of the strike by medical doctors.The accident occurred along Mufakose Way near Trek Service Station.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying the injured were receiving treatment."Three people died on spot and there is a fourth one reported to have died while admitted at a local hospital," he said.