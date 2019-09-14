Latest News Editor's Choice


Mavhunga's family shuns Heroes Acre

by Staff reporter
Chief Provincial hero Martin Mavhunga, who was supposed to be buried at Mashonaland Central Provincial Heroes' Acre yesterday, will now be buried today at his rural home in Mashonaland West as per his wishes.

Mavhunga, husband to Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Minister Monica Mavhunga, died in Harare last Friday and was declared a provincial hero.

The war veteran was supposed to be buried at the provincial shrine and all burial logistics were already in place before the family opted to have him buried at Chibamu Village in Mhondoro.

Mourners spent the greater part of the day gathered at Tendai Hall in Chipadze where body viewing was supposed to take place. The family argued that it was the war veteran's wish to be interred next to his mother at his rural home.

The Mavhunga family spokesperson, Mr Elvis Mavhunga-Chibamu, said it was their brother's wish to be buried in Mhondoro. The decision on the place of burial was arrived at after discussions between the Mavhunga family and their in-laws the Seremwe.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairman Kazembe Kazembe said as a party they will always be guided by the family members' decisions on burials of heroes. "As the party and Government, our position is that we stand guided by the family's decision on where they want their relative buried.

"In this case, we had to play an intermediation role.

"We were never involved in the final decision of where the body was supposed to be buried. When a person is declared a hero, he or she is given a State-assisted funeral and Government through the office of the provincial development co-ordinator facilitates the burial process like in this case.

"All logistics were in place, but the family opted to have the burial in Mhondoro and we went by their decision," he said.

Kazembe described the late Mavhunga as a gallant son of the soil who contributed a lot during and after the liberation struggle.

Former Minister of State for Mashonaland Central and Zanu-PF Central Committee member, Martin Dinha, said Mavhunga was an unwavering cadre who always stood for the truth.



