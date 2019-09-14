Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zivhu defies party directive

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu has come under fire for continuing to defy the Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial executive's directive stopping him from carrying out party and parliamentary business in the area pending the finalisation of his disciplinary hearing.

It is understood the party has written to the Politburo recommending that he be expelled for violating party rules after turning to social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Twitter, and allegedly pushed for dialogue between President Mnangagwa and MDC-Alliance Mr Nelson Chamisa. Further, Zivhu is said to have initiated the process of collecting signatures from people so that they support his dialogue initiative.

The Herald understands that the Zanu-PF Masvingo executive recently read the riot act to Zivhu and ordered him to stop carrying out meetings until his matter was finalised.

Zanu-PF vice chairman for Masvingo Ailes Baloyi said yesterday that it was disturbing to note Zivhu was defying party directives.

"We are aware of Zivhu's defiance and the reports are being taken to the national executive. Every move that he is making is known and we are only waiting for the results of the national disciplinary committee," said Baloyi.

He said it was public knowledge that Zivhu should not in any way disregard party directives through engaging in any developmental activities in his constituency.

"What he is doing is tantamount to defiance and we are not happy as an executive. One should just follow what he or she is advised by the party."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chombo's health deteriorates, denied passport to seek medical attention in abroad

43 mins ago | 249 Views

Zanu-PF official jailed for fraud

45 mins ago | 279 Views

Chamisa trials Mnangagwa in America

47 mins ago | 646 Views

'Zimra still charging duty on sanitary wear'

48 mins ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF loses hero's burial fight

48 mins ago | 382 Views

Top businessman convicted for stealing Zesa cables

49 mins ago | 267 Views

'Bulawayo residents snub voter registration'

49 mins ago | 96 Views

Heavy winds destroy 2 top schools

50 mins ago | 157 Views

Bhamusi in Warriors squad

50 mins ago | 50 Views

174 subscribe to credit registry system

51 mins ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa faces protests in New York

1 hr ago | 189 Views

NUST enrolment must be biased towards Matebeleland region students

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Nakamba scoops club's man of the match award

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Residents registers concern over Bulawayo budget consultations

1 hr ago | 40 Views

In-laws beat man to death

1 hr ago | 177 Views

PSL rejects Zifa match fees increase

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Residents assault man over stolen goods

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF lines up events to celebrate Mugabe's life

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mugabe's children salutes Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Bossolona clamp Chuma

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Man kills son over paternity row

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax to stay despite High Court ruling

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Nust underdevelopment rapped

1 hr ago | 63 Views

EcoCash suspends 4 000 agents

1 hr ago | 174 Views

5 'armed robbers' arrested

1 hr ago | 90 Views

‘We'll be watching' – a reporter's fraught return to Zimbabwe after 16 years

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo, Youths League slam abductions

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Police intensify anti-smuggling blitz

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Chamisa's MDC holds governance workshops

1 hr ago | 78 Views

MDC Alliance behind abductions

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Mavhunga's family shuns Heroes Acre

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Zanu-PF commends ANC for memorial

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe teachers to join protesting doctors over abduction

12 hrs ago | 5209 Views

Zimbabwe to de-racialise land ownership

12 hrs ago | 2673 Views

4 dead, 22 injured in Harare road accident

13 hrs ago | 4129 Views

'2% tax collection not affected'

13 hrs ago | 2872 Views

Mnangagwa pisses on the graves of Provincial and District Heroes Acres

16 hrs ago | 3127 Views

MDC is a disgrace to Matebeleland

16 hrs ago | 2634 Views

Of human rights demands and regime change

16 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Mthuli Ncube a disappointed man

16 hrs ago | 3289 Views

Mugabe The Legacy

16 hrs ago | 815 Views

Zimbabwe repatriates second batch of Afrophobia/ xenophobia victims

17 hrs ago | 839 Views

Soldier sustains 4 centimetre cut in robbery

17 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Chombo denied his passport again

18 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Doctors demonstrations continue

19 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Network security is fast becoming an industry of its own

20 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mashaba refuses to apologise for deadly xenophobic violence

20 hrs ago | 2397 Views

High Court outlaws Mnangagwa government's illegal tax

20 hrs ago | 2422 Views

New Zimdollar the worst-performing currency in the world

21 hrs ago | 2251 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days