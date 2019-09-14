Zivhu defies party directive

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu has come under fire for continuing to defy the Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial executive's directive stopping him from carrying out party and parliamentary business in the area pending the finalisation of his disciplinary hearing.It is understood the party has written to the Politburo recommending that he be expelled for violating party rules after turning to social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Twitter, and allegedly pushed for dialogue between President Mnangagwa and MDC-Alliance Mr Nelson Chamisa. Further, Zivhu is said to have initiated the process of collecting signatures from people so that they support his dialogue initiative.The Herald understands that the Zanu-PF Masvingo executive recently read the riot act to Zivhu and ordered him to stop carrying out meetings until his matter was finalised.Zanu-PF vice chairman for Masvingo Ailes Baloyi said yesterday that it was disturbing to note Zivhu was defying party directives."We are aware of Zivhu's defiance and the reports are being taken to the national executive. Every move that he is making is known and we are only waiting for the results of the national disciplinary committee," said Baloyi.He said it was public knowledge that Zivhu should not in any way disregard party directives through engaging in any developmental activities in his constituency."What he is doing is tantamount to defiance and we are not happy as an executive. One should just follow what he or she is advised by the party."