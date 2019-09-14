Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MDC holds governance workshops

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC-Alliance is conducting workshops with the party's councillors in all the provinces as a way of enabling them to improve service delivery amid widespread evidence of poor administration.

Urban councils have been beset by poor service delivery while corruption activities are rampant especially those to do with parcelling out of land and unprocedural tender allocations.

The development came at a time when the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has announced that it is heavily descending on all corrupt council officials as it intensifies its efforts to bring sanity to all local authorities.

In an interview, MDC-A secretary-general Mr Charlton Hwende said his party was aware of the challenges facing their party members in running affairs of their respective cities hence the initiative.

"We are aware there are several challenges facing the councillors and the mayors in most of the urban cities. This is the reason for coming up with these workshops which are aimed at developing strategic plans for the cities and ensure that they enhance service delivery that meet the expectations of the people that voted for them," he said. He said the programme commenced with Harare last week and will also be run this week in Bulawayo then spread to other provinces.

"We successfully held the workshops with Harare last week and we will be in Bulawayo this week then move to Masvingo and other cities.

We are moving around with technocrats to capacitate these councillors and we hope to see improvements in the manner in which they conduct their operations at their town houses," said Mr Hwende.

Commenting on issues of corruption in councils, Mr Hwende said his party did not tolerate corruption. "As a party we do not tolerate corruption, at one point we suspended all Chitungwiza councillors because of that.

"However, currently we only hear of allegations of corruptions happening in Chitungwiza and Harare. For example Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko was arrested, but later released by police for lack of evidence".

He urged residents who had information on any corrupt activities being undertaken by their councillors to lodge complaints at his office so that they will be dealt with.


Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chombo's health deteriorates, denied passport to seek medical attention in abroad

43 mins ago | 245 Views

Zanu-PF official jailed for fraud

45 mins ago | 270 Views

Chamisa trials Mnangagwa in America

47 mins ago | 632 Views

'Zimra still charging duty on sanitary wear'

47 mins ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF loses hero's burial fight

48 mins ago | 378 Views

Top businessman convicted for stealing Zesa cables

48 mins ago | 263 Views

'Bulawayo residents snub voter registration'

49 mins ago | 95 Views

Heavy winds destroy 2 top schools

49 mins ago | 152 Views

Bhamusi in Warriors squad

50 mins ago | 50 Views

174 subscribe to credit registry system

50 mins ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa faces protests in New York

1 hr ago | 188 Views

NUST enrolment must be biased towards Matebeleland region students

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Nakamba scoops club's man of the match award

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Residents registers concern over Bulawayo budget consultations

1 hr ago | 40 Views

In-laws beat man to death

1 hr ago | 174 Views

PSL rejects Zifa match fees increase

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Residents assault man over stolen goods

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Zanu-PF lines up events to celebrate Mugabe's life

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Mugabe's children salutes Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Bossolona clamp Chuma

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Man kills son over paternity row

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax to stay despite High Court ruling

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Nust underdevelopment rapped

1 hr ago | 62 Views

EcoCash suspends 4 000 agents

1 hr ago | 171 Views

5 'armed robbers' arrested

1 hr ago | 88 Views

‘We'll be watching' – a reporter's fraught return to Zimbabwe after 16 years

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo, Youths League slam abductions

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Police intensify anti-smuggling blitz

1 hr ago | 100 Views

MDC Alliance behind abductions

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Zivhu defies party directive

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Mavhunga's family shuns Heroes Acre

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF commends ANC for memorial

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe teachers to join protesting doctors over abduction

12 hrs ago | 5202 Views

Zimbabwe to de-racialise land ownership

12 hrs ago | 2673 Views

4 dead, 22 injured in Harare road accident

12 hrs ago | 4123 Views

'2% tax collection not affected'

13 hrs ago | 2870 Views

Mnangagwa pisses on the graves of Provincial and District Heroes Acres

16 hrs ago | 3126 Views

MDC is a disgrace to Matebeleland

16 hrs ago | 2634 Views

Of human rights demands and regime change

16 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Mthuli Ncube a disappointed man

16 hrs ago | 3284 Views

Mugabe The Legacy

16 hrs ago | 815 Views

Zimbabwe repatriates second batch of Afrophobia/ xenophobia victims

17 hrs ago | 839 Views

Soldier sustains 4 centimetre cut in robbery

17 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Chombo denied his passport again

18 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Doctors demonstrations continue

18 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Network security is fast becoming an industry of its own

20 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mashaba refuses to apologise for deadly xenophobic violence

20 hrs ago | 2395 Views

High Court outlaws Mnangagwa government's illegal tax

20 hrs ago | 2421 Views

New Zimdollar the worst-performing currency in the world

21 hrs ago | 2250 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days