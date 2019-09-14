Police intensify anti-smuggling blitz

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Tuesday said it will continue intensifying anti-smuggling operations along the borders targeting smuggled goods and vehicles until there is sanity.This comes after the police in conjunction with other stakeholders have intercepted several stolen cars and vehicles with smuggled goods, especially at Beitbridge Border Post.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged people to comply with the country's laws when importing goods."Police in Matabeleland South have embarked on an anti-smuggling operation where they managed to arrest 12 vehicles and recovered smuggled goods mainly groceries, engine oil and blankets," he said."The confiscated goods and the smugglers were handed over to customs officials where the culprits were made to pay duty as required by law."Members of the public are urged to comply with customs and excise procedures when importing goods into the country."