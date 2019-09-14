5 'armed robbers' arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo arrested five suspected armed robbers a day after a dramatic high speed chase in which four of the suspects dumped their vehicle and eluded detectives on foot.The four allegedly spent the night in Kwekwe and were arrested at the house of one of the suspects' girlfriends in Nkulumane suburb when they returned to Bulawayo the following morning.The five were on police wanted list for a spate of armed robberies and theft from vehicles in the city using mostly Honda Fits as getaway cars.Thabo Mthombeni (27), Lindokuhle Moyo (22), Prosper Moyo (23), Solomon Herry (25) and Zibusiso Sithole whose age was not given, were arrested between Thursday and Saturday last week.Detectives arrested Sithole on Thursday and he allegedly sold out his partners in crime. Bulawayo acting police Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele yesterday said the four suspects who later dumped their vehicle, were located in Kelvin North industrial area."Police gathered information on the whereabouts of the four suspects and traced them to Kelvin North industrial site Wednesday at about 6PM. The four were in a Toyota Granvia when detectives closed in," said Asst Insp Msebele.On seeing the police approaching, she said, the gang sped off, resulting in a high speech chase along Siyepambili Drive towards Victoria Falls."The chase stretched from Kelvin North to Ngozi Mine where the suspects, abandoned their vehicle, leaving keys in the ignition and disappeared in the bush as it was also getting dark," said Asst Insp Msebele.She said police impounded theirvehicle. Asst Insp Msebele said the four suspects escaped to Kwekwe and returned the following day and were arrested while hiding at one of the accused's girlfriend's house."Acting on a tip off police raided the said Nkulumane suburb house where all the four suspects were. The suspects tried to escape but police arrested all of them. On further investigation our investigating officers discovered a Honda Fit with two bullet holes leading to the suspicion that they were using it to raid residents and could have been involved in a shootout while committing the crimes.""The five suspects were on police wanted list in connection with a series of armed robbery and theft from vehicles casesAsst Insp Msebele praised residents for assisting police with information leading to the arrest of the suspects. She urged residents who are victims of the gang to visit West Commonage Police Station.