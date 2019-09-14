Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nust underdevelopment rapped

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE underdevelopment of the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) is inexcusable and the tertiary institution cannot blame Government for lagging behind, legislators said yesterday.

Members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education who visited the institution, decried lack of development since its establishment 28 years ago. Nust, the committee members noted, is lagging far behind some state universities established after it.

The committee visited Gwanda State University and Lupane State University on Monday and Tuesday respectively before visiting Nust. The committee's chairperson Mr Daniel Molokele said it was depressing that Nust was lagging behind some State universities that were established after it in terms of infrastructure development.

"You have been accommodating 156 students since 1991 and Lupane is opening hostels this weekend which have three floors. The hostels will accommodate 700 students. It's a much younger university. As Nust you really need to sit down and be honest with yourselves because sometimes it's easy to be in a comfort zone and say no it's the Government to blame. Think outside the box," said Mr Molokele. He said Nust will never be a leading university in Africa if it does not address accommodation problems as most of its students are living off campus.

Mr Molokele said infant institutions like Gwanda State University are able to accommodate all their students on campus hence it is inexcusable for Nust to be failing on this critical development area. He said Nust should be involved in research projects that can generate income for the university, enter into public-private partnership for the development of the institution instead of always waiting for Government funding.

Mr Molokele said Nust can even leverage on its past students holding strategic positions in the Diaspora for partnerships that can develop the university. He said the university should also consider twinning arrangements with other international institutions for knowledge transfer which is also a window of generating critical resources that can advance the university.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chombo's health deteriorates, denied passport to seek medical attention in abroad

54 mins ago | 363 Views

Zanu-PF official jailed for fraud

56 mins ago | 355 Views

Chamisa trials Mnangagwa in America

58 mins ago | 860 Views

'Zimra still charging duty on sanitary wear'

59 mins ago | 82 Views

Zanu-PF loses hero's burial fight

59 mins ago | 505 Views

Top businessman convicted for stealing Zesa cables

60 mins ago | 354 Views

'Bulawayo residents snub voter registration'

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Heavy winds destroy 2 top schools

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Bhamusi in Warriors squad

1 hr ago | 62 Views

174 subscribe to credit registry system

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa faces protests in New York

1 hr ago | 228 Views

NUST enrolment must be biased towards Matebeleland region students

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Nakamba scoops club's man of the match award

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Residents registers concern over Bulawayo budget consultations

1 hr ago | 50 Views

In-laws beat man to death

1 hr ago | 221 Views

PSL rejects Zifa match fees increase

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Residents assault man over stolen goods

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF lines up events to celebrate Mugabe's life

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Mugabe's children salutes Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Bossolona clamp Chuma

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Man kills son over paternity row

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax to stay despite High Court ruling

1 hr ago | 132 Views

EcoCash suspends 4 000 agents

1 hr ago | 219 Views

5 'armed robbers' arrested

1 hr ago | 125 Views

‘We'll be watching' – a reporter's fraught return to Zimbabwe after 16 years

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo, Youths League slam abductions

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Police intensify anti-smuggling blitz

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chamisa's MDC holds governance workshops

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

MDC Alliance behind abductions

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zivhu defies party directive

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mavhunga's family shuns Heroes Acre

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zanu-PF commends ANC for memorial

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe teachers to join protesting doctors over abduction

12 hrs ago | 5294 Views

Zimbabwe to de-racialise land ownership

13 hrs ago | 2690 Views

4 dead, 22 injured in Harare road accident

13 hrs ago | 4218 Views

'2% tax collection not affected'

13 hrs ago | 2905 Views

Mnangagwa pisses on the graves of Provincial and District Heroes Acres

17 hrs ago | 3142 Views

MDC is a disgrace to Matebeleland

17 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Of human rights demands and regime change

17 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mthuli Ncube a disappointed man

17 hrs ago | 3326 Views

Mugabe The Legacy

17 hrs ago | 821 Views

Zimbabwe repatriates second batch of Afrophobia/ xenophobia victims

17 hrs ago | 843 Views

Soldier sustains 4 centimetre cut in robbery

17 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Chombo denied his passport again

19 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Doctors demonstrations continue

19 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Network security is fast becoming an industry of its own

20 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mashaba refuses to apologise for deadly xenophobic violence

21 hrs ago | 2417 Views

High Court outlaws Mnangagwa government's illegal tax

21 hrs ago | 2428 Views

New Zimdollar the worst-performing currency in the world

21 hrs ago | 2263 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days