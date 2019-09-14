Nust underdevelopment rapped

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE underdevelopment of the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) is inexcusable and the tertiary institution cannot blame Government for lagging behind, legislators said yesterday.Members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education who visited the institution, decried lack of development since its establishment 28 years ago. Nust, the committee members noted, is lagging far behind some state universities established after it.The committee visited Gwanda State University and Lupane State University on Monday and Tuesday respectively before visiting Nust. The committee's chairperson Mr Daniel Molokele said it was depressing that Nust was lagging behind some State universities that were established after it in terms of infrastructure development."You have been accommodating 156 students since 1991 and Lupane is opening hostels this weekend which have three floors. The hostels will accommodate 700 students. It's a much younger university. As Nust you really need to sit down and be honest with yourselves because sometimes it's easy to be in a comfort zone and say no it's the Government to blame. Think outside the box," said Mr Molokele. He said Nust will never be a leading university in Africa if it does not address accommodation problems as most of its students are living off campus.Mr Molokele said infant institutions like Gwanda State University are able to accommodate all their students on campus hence it is inexcusable for Nust to be failing on this critical development area. He said Nust should be involved in research projects that can generate income for the university, enter into public-private partnership for the development of the institution instead of always waiting for Government funding.Mr Molokele said Nust can even leverage on its past students holding strategic positions in the Diaspora for partnerships that can develop the university. He said the university should also consider twinning arrangements with other international institutions for knowledge transfer which is also a window of generating critical resources that can advance the university.