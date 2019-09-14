Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax to stay despite High Court ruling

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
High Court Judge Justice Happias Zhou yesterday scrapped Statutory Instrument (SI) 205 of 2018, which enabled Government to levy 2 percent tax on electronic money transactions above $10.

The tax was introduced as an austerity measure by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube. However, Justice Zhou's judgment has no material effect since there is now a Finance Act, which provides for the contested tax, passed on August 21.

The ruling follows an application by Combined Harare Residents' Association (CHRA) director Mr Mfundo Mlilo challenging SI 205-2018 in October last year, imposing the tax.

Mr Mlilo was represented by lawyer Mr Tendai Biti.

Writing on his Twitter handle, Mr Biti confirmed the austerity measure was still in existence.

"It seems the 2 percent is not going anywhere as what has been set aside is the Statutory Instrument 205 of 2018 which introduced the 2 percent tax, but currently the 2 percent tax is based on the Finance Act passed on August 2019, hence ngoma ndiyo, ndiyo," he said.

Minister Ncube introduced the tax in his Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), which is part of Government's drive to turn around the economy.

In his application, Mr Mlilo argued that the Government's decision was made without the necessary backing of the law, citing in particular the amendment of the income tax or the regulation of the tax in a Statutory Instrument.

It was also Mr Mlilo's contention that on October 12 last year, Minister Ncube enacted the Finance (Rate and Incidence of Intermediated Monetary Transfer Tax) Regulations Statutory Instrument (SI205-2018) to legalise and actualise his announcement done on October 1, 2018.

The SI, he argued, remained unconstitutional and a nullity, adding that the minister cannot amend an Act of Parliament in terms of the law.

To this end, Mr Mlilo wanted the higher court to put on hold the minister's decision to review the intermediated tax from five cents per transaction to two cents per dollar.

The pressure group also wanted the immediate suspension of the Finance (Rate and Incidence of Intermediated Money Transfer Tax) Regulations published in SI205 /2018.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chombo's health deteriorates, denied passport to seek medical attention in abroad

54 mins ago | 366 Views

Zanu-PF official jailed for fraud

57 mins ago | 360 Views

Chamisa trials Mnangagwa in America

59 mins ago | 872 Views

'Zimra still charging duty on sanitary wear'

59 mins ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF loses hero's burial fight

60 mins ago | 517 Views

Top businessman convicted for stealing Zesa cables

1 hr ago | 361 Views

'Bulawayo residents snub voter registration'

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Heavy winds destroy 2 top schools

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Bhamusi in Warriors squad

1 hr ago | 64 Views

174 subscribe to credit registry system

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa faces protests in New York

1 hr ago | 229 Views

NUST enrolment must be biased towards Matebeleland region students

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Nakamba scoops club's man of the match award

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Residents registers concern over Bulawayo budget consultations

1 hr ago | 52 Views

In-laws beat man to death

1 hr ago | 223 Views

PSL rejects Zifa match fees increase

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Residents assault man over stolen goods

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF lines up events to celebrate Mugabe's life

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Mugabe's children salutes Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Bossolona clamp Chuma

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Man kills son over paternity row

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Nust underdevelopment rapped

1 hr ago | 79 Views

EcoCash suspends 4 000 agents

1 hr ago | 225 Views

5 'armed robbers' arrested

1 hr ago | 127 Views

‘We'll be watching' – a reporter's fraught return to Zimbabwe after 16 years

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo, Youths League slam abductions

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Police intensify anti-smuggling blitz

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chamisa's MDC holds governance workshops

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

MDC Alliance behind abductions

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zivhu defies party directive

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mavhunga's family shuns Heroes Acre

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zanu-PF commends ANC for memorial

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe teachers to join protesting doctors over abduction

12 hrs ago | 5297 Views

Zimbabwe to de-racialise land ownership

13 hrs ago | 2694 Views

4 dead, 22 injured in Harare road accident

13 hrs ago | 4226 Views

'2% tax collection not affected'

13 hrs ago | 2905 Views

Mnangagwa pisses on the graves of Provincial and District Heroes Acres

17 hrs ago | 3144 Views

MDC is a disgrace to Matebeleland

17 hrs ago | 2644 Views

Of human rights demands and regime change

17 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mthuli Ncube a disappointed man

17 hrs ago | 3326 Views

Mugabe The Legacy

17 hrs ago | 822 Views

Zimbabwe repatriates second batch of Afrophobia/ xenophobia victims

17 hrs ago | 843 Views

Soldier sustains 4 centimetre cut in robbery

17 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Chombo denied his passport again

19 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Doctors demonstrations continue

19 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Network security is fast becoming an industry of its own

20 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mashaba refuses to apologise for deadly xenophobic violence

21 hrs ago | 2417 Views

High Court outlaws Mnangagwa government's illegal tax

21 hrs ago | 2428 Views

New Zimdollar the worst-performing currency in the world

21 hrs ago | 2265 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days