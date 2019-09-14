Latest News Editor's Choice


Bossolona clamp Chuma

by Staff reporter
NOMADIC goalkeepers' coach Tembo Chuma's move to Castle Lager Premier Soccer League new boys TelOne is a gross breach of the contract he signed with Highlanders, club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has said.

TelOne boss, Lloyd Mtethwa, recently announced that Chuma is now in their books. But Mhlophe insisted that Chuma will stay put at Bosso, as he still has a running contract that lapses at the end of the 2020 season.

"I want to clear the air regarding the Tembo Chuma issue. He is still at Highlanders as our goalkeepers' coach. What we hear, that he is now at TelOne, is a shocker because that has not reached our offices formally. It means he has beached the contract he agreed with Highlanders that he will commit until the end of the 2020 season. We assert that Tembo Chuma is a Highlanders' coach," said Mhlophe.

The widely travelled Chuma's disgruntlement at Bosso is not clear, but it is understood that TelOne promised him a much improved deal than he has at Highlanders.

Source - chronicle

