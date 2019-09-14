Latest News Editor's Choice


Mugabe's children salutes Mnangagwa's govt

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The late former President Robert Mugabe's children, Mrs Bona Mugabe-Chikore and Mr Robert Mugabe (Junior), yesterday saluted the Government and everyone who has stood with them in their time of mourning.

The two also described Mugabe as a fatherly figure who was admired across the world. Mrs Mugabe-Chikore and Mr Mugabe (Junior) said this while addressing mourners at their rural home in Kutama Village, Zvimba.

First to take to the podium was Mrs Mugabe-Chikore, who thanked God for giving the late President Mugabe a long life.

"When I was growing up I knew that my father was an elderly man and was afraid that I would wake up one day to hear that he is sick or that he is no longer with us," she said.

"So I prayed a lot for God to keep him at least so that I be able to graduate and then after (that) I prayed to God that he keeps him until I  wed so that he would walk me down the aisle. Then I also prayed that he be kept alive that he at least sees only one of my children; now he saw two of them.  

"So I thank God for his life because it was so blessed even though it was difficult. There are people like that who are placed here on earth and whose lives may seem as if they are suffering but in reality their suffering benefited millions of people so I am grateful to God for his life.

"I want to thank all of you who have come to mourn with us and Government for its assistance but most of all, I want to thank our mother. She has been at our father's side throughout, even in sickness."  

Mr Mugabe (Junior) said the death of his father had made him realise the impact he had across the world.  

"The loss of our father has made me realise what type of a man he was. He was not only a father to us as his children or a husband to our mother, but he was a father to the nation and the whole of Africa," he said.

"The whole world came to a standstill when he died and the coming of many leaders from across the world made me realise what kind of a man our father was. The impact that he had not only in the country but all over the world, is something that I admire. Despite the criticisms he received from the British and other countries, he was still admired by many."

Mr Mugabe (Junior) added that even those who did not like him, also admired him for his values and what he stood for. The former President's body was later returned to his Blue Roof residence late yesterday afternoon.

He is expected to be buried at the National Heroes' Acre in about a month's time. Government is constructing a mausoleum for him.

Source - chronicle

