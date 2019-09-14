Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF lines up events to celebrate Mugabe's life

by Staff reporter
ZANU-PF has lined up a number of events to celebrate the life of the nation's founding father former, President Robert Mugabe, until the day of the burial at the national Heroes Acre.

President Mnangagwa yesterday gave an overture of the demise of the late icon and founding father of the nation Robert Mugabe during the politburo meeting held at Zanu -PF headquarters. Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said the party will continue to honour the late Mugabe.

"Emphasis was placed on the programme of commemorative events to celebrate the life and significance of the RG Mugabe leading to his final interment at the mausoleum still to be completed at the national Heroes' Acre," said Khaya Moyo.

Mugabe died a fortnight ago in Singapore where he was receiving medical treatment.

"The Politburo expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for exemplary leadership he has demonstrated since the passing on of the late Mugabe and the assistance rendered to his family throughout his illness even up to now,".  

President Mnangagwa said the late Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a Pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten.

Meanwhile, the construction of a mausoleum for the late former President Mugabe has started with preparatory work at the site commencing while work on the design is still to be completed.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Deputy Minister Jennifer Mhlanga said initial construction work had already commenced.

"What the nation might want to know is that work has commenced. In as far as design is concerned, yes, work is being done. The costs will only be known once we have the design," said Deputy Minister Mhlanga.

Government conferred a special honour on the country's ex-leader, Mugabe, and decided to construct a mausoleum at the National Heroes' Acre's hilltop where the former leader will be buried. Khaya Moyo also said that the Politburo send a condolence message to the Mavhunga family following the death of Dominic Martin Mavhunga who was declared a provincial liberation war hero.

"In the same vein condolences were extended to the Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Monica Mavhunga for the sad loss of her husband," he said.

Source - chronicle

