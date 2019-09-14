Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Residents assault man over stolen goods

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A BULAWAYO man was hospitalised when a mob assaulted him for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing property worth RTGS$ 5 000 while the owner was asleep.

George Zvingowanisei of Mzilikazi suburb allegedly stole a 32 inch Samsung television, three decoders and a cellphone from Mr Gerald Sipindiye of Romney Park suburb. Zvingowanisei pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Ulukile Muleya.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to October 2 for trial. The court heard that Zvingowanisei suffered severe injuries after he was apprehended by residents who beat him up before he was handed over to the police.

Zvingowanisei sustained injuries on the left shoulder and head. Prosecuting Mr Mufaro Mageza said on September 2 at around 2AM, Zvingowanisei allegedly jumped over a precast wall of Mr Sipindiye's residence. He then allegely used an unknown object to open the door leading to the complainant's dining room.

Zvingowanisei allegedly took the property and went out of the house and Mr Sipindiye was awakened by his footsteps.

"The complainant went out to check what was happening and found his door wide open. He spotted some of his stolen property on the durawall and awoke his brother who was in the other bedroom," said Mr Mageza.

The brothers chased Zvingowanisei who threatened them with a taser. The accused person was later apprehended by other residents who then assaulted him before handing him over to the police, the court heard.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When a government starts abducting its own doctors…

14 secs ago | 0 Views

Chombo's health deteriorates, denied passport to seek medical attention in abroad

1 hr ago | 421 Views

Zanu-PF official jailed for fraud

1 hr ago | 409 Views

Chamisa trials Mnangagwa in America

1 hr ago | 992 Views

'Zimra still charging duty on sanitary wear'

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zanu-PF loses hero's burial fight

1 hr ago | 608 Views

Top businessman convicted for stealing Zesa cables

1 hr ago | 407 Views

'Bulawayo residents snub voter registration'

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Heavy winds destroy 2 top schools

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Bhamusi in Warriors squad

1 hr ago | 73 Views

174 subscribe to credit registry system

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa faces protests in New York

1 hr ago | 252 Views

NUST enrolment must be biased towards Matebeleland region students

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Nakamba scoops club's man of the match award

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Residents registers concern over Bulawayo budget consultations

1 hr ago | 55 Views

In-laws beat man to death

1 hr ago | 251 Views

PSL rejects Zifa match fees increase

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF lines up events to celebrate Mugabe's life

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Mugabe's children salutes Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Bossolona clamp Chuma

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Man kills son over paternity row

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax to stay despite High Court ruling

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Nust underdevelopment rapped

1 hr ago | 88 Views

EcoCash suspends 4 000 agents

1 hr ago | 253 Views

5 'armed robbers' arrested

1 hr ago | 139 Views

‘We'll be watching' – a reporter's fraught return to Zimbabwe after 16 years

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo, Youths League slam abductions

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Police intensify anti-smuggling blitz

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chamisa's MDC holds governance workshops

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

MDC Alliance behind abductions

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zivhu defies party directive

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mavhunga's family shuns Heroes Acre

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zanu-PF commends ANC for memorial

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe teachers to join protesting doctors over abduction

13 hrs ago | 5342 Views

Zimbabwe to de-racialise land ownership

13 hrs ago | 2702 Views

4 dead, 22 injured in Harare road accident

13 hrs ago | 4260 Views

'2% tax collection not affected'

14 hrs ago | 2919 Views

Mnangagwa pisses on the graves of Provincial and District Heroes Acres

17 hrs ago | 3150 Views

MDC is a disgrace to Matebeleland

17 hrs ago | 2652 Views

Of human rights demands and regime change

17 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Mthuli Ncube a disappointed man

17 hrs ago | 3341 Views

Mugabe The Legacy

17 hrs ago | 824 Views

Zimbabwe repatriates second batch of Afrophobia/ xenophobia victims

17 hrs ago | 848 Views

Soldier sustains 4 centimetre cut in robbery

17 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Chombo denied his passport again

19 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Doctors demonstrations continue

19 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Network security is fast becoming an industry of its own

20 hrs ago | 619 Views

Mashaba refuses to apologise for deadly xenophobic violence

21 hrs ago | 2424 Views

High Court outlaws Mnangagwa government's illegal tax

21 hrs ago | 2432 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days