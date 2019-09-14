PSL rejects Zifa match fees increase

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has rejected Zifa's match fees increase for referees saying they are unaffordable to the clubs.Zifa chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse wrote to his PSL counterpart Kennedy Ndebele on September 16 informing him that the national association had revised match fees for referees upwards from $270 to $700 for the centre official and match commissioner while that for the assistants and fourth official were increased to $600 up from $240. The fees increases are supposed to be backdated to September 1.In his response to Mamutse, Ndebele said it was surprising that Zifa seeks to impose its new match fees without consulting the PSL clubs."It is unbelievable that the proposed fees are backdated to 1 September 2019. The PSL clubs are finding it difficult to survive under the current economic challenges. We therefore advise that we will continue paying the following match fees: $270 per match for the match commissioner and referee, and $240 per match for assistant referees until we receive reasonable and affordable proposals," Ndebele wrote.The new match fees structure Zifa had come up with would have seen the home team forking out $3 200 in officials' fees per match.