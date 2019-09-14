Latest News Editor's Choice


In-laws beat man to death

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Zhombe woman, her mother, brother and sister have been arrested for allegedly teaming up to fatally assault her husband following a domestic dispute.

Acting Midlands provincial spokesperson, Sergeant Xolani Dube, confirmed the alleged murder of Mr Reason Maseko (31) of Mudzingwa Village, Chief Mujere.

He said the deceased's wife Rejoice Sibanda (30), her mother Judith (47) brother Talent (27) and sister Yolanda (25) allegedly fatally assaulted Mr Maseko.

"I can confirm that on Saturday Reason Maseko went to his in-laws homestead to solve a domestic dispute with his wife Rejoice Sibanda of the same village. Upon arrival he met his brother in-law Talent who was coming out of his bedroom," said Sgt Dube.

He said Talent called Rejoice to come out of her mother's bedroom where she was seeking counsel after some misunderstanding with Reason.

"It is alleged that a misunderstanding arose and the four suspects armed themselves with sticks and started assaulting Reason Maseko indiscriminately all over his body," said Sgt Dube.

He said Reason was allegedly rescued from further assault by his father who had followed him to his in-laws intending to assist in resolving the dispute.

"A report was made at ZRP Zhombe and the scene was attended and Reason Maseko was ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital where he died on admission.  His body was taken to the same hospital's mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

"The suspects were arrested and they are assisting police with investigations," he said. Sgt Dube appealed to members of the public to engage a third party to assist in resolving disputes.


Source - chronicle

