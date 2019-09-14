Residents registers concern over Bulawayo budget consultations

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) on Tuesday met council management to register its concern over the handling of budget consultations by the local authority.The meeting came after a number of councillors snubbed Monday's 2020 budget announcement that the finance department was scheduled to present to council.Attempts by the MDC leadership to douse the factional fights in the city have been in vein with the wrangles spilling into council operations.Mayor Solomon Mguni has said the 2020 budget presentation will be rescheduled to a later date.On Tuesday, the BPRA leadership met council finance director Kimpton Ndimande to raise concern."Residents' leaders raised a concern over the limited notice period given before budget consultations are done. The limited notice period limits the mobilisation process leading to poor attendance," reads a statement from the BPRA coordinator Emmanuel Ndlovu.Ndlovu told Southern Eye: "The meeting was initiated as a starting point to ensure residents' concerns over the budget process are incorporated to ensure a participatory budget process in the city."Ndimande was said to be in meetings when Southern Eye sought his comment.However, Ndlovu added: "In his closing remarks, Ndimande stated that meetings will be scheduled to ensure that dialogue is maintained between BCC and residents leaders to discuss strategies to improve the budget consultation process."Residents are also encouraged to work with their councillors to come up with priority projects to do under the 3% ward retention funds. The BCC still has the responsibility to disseminate information and to react to public concerns in a timely and respectful manner."