Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Residents registers concern over Bulawayo budget consultations

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) on Tuesday met council management to register its concern over the handling of budget consultations by the local authority.

The meeting came after a number of councillors snubbed Monday's 2020 budget announcement that the finance department was scheduled to present to council.

Attempts by the MDC leadership to douse the factional fights in the city have been in vein with the wrangles spilling into council operations.

Mayor Solomon Mguni has said the 2020 budget presentation will be rescheduled to a later date.

On Tuesday, the BPRA leadership met council finance director Kimpton Ndimande to raise concern.

"Residents' leaders raised a concern over the limited notice period given before budget consultations are done. The limited notice period limits the mobilisation process leading to poor attendance," reads a statement from the BPRA coordinator Emmanuel Ndlovu.

Ndlovu told Southern Eye: "The meeting was initiated as a starting point to ensure residents' concerns over the budget process are incorporated to ensure a participatory budget process in the city."

Ndimande was said to be in meetings when Southern Eye sought his comment.

However, Ndlovu added: "In his closing remarks, Ndimande stated that meetings will be scheduled to ensure that dialogue is maintained between BCC and residents leaders to discuss strategies to improve the budget consultation process.

"Residents are also encouraged to work with their councillors to come up with priority projects to do under the 3% ward retention funds. The BCC still has the responsibility to disseminate information and to react to public concerns in a timely and respectful manner."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When a government starts abducting its own doctors…

14 secs ago | 0 Views

Chombo's health deteriorates, denied passport to seek medical attention in abroad

1 hr ago | 421 Views

Zanu-PF official jailed for fraud

1 hr ago | 409 Views

Chamisa trials Mnangagwa in America

1 hr ago | 992 Views

'Zimra still charging duty on sanitary wear'

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zanu-PF loses hero's burial fight

1 hr ago | 608 Views

Top businessman convicted for stealing Zesa cables

1 hr ago | 407 Views

'Bulawayo residents snub voter registration'

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Heavy winds destroy 2 top schools

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Bhamusi in Warriors squad

1 hr ago | 73 Views

174 subscribe to credit registry system

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa faces protests in New York

1 hr ago | 252 Views

NUST enrolment must be biased towards Matebeleland region students

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Nakamba scoops club's man of the match award

1 hr ago | 262 Views

In-laws beat man to death

1 hr ago | 251 Views

PSL rejects Zifa match fees increase

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Residents assault man over stolen goods

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF lines up events to celebrate Mugabe's life

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Mugabe's children salutes Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Bossolona clamp Chuma

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Man kills son over paternity row

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax to stay despite High Court ruling

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Nust underdevelopment rapped

1 hr ago | 88 Views

EcoCash suspends 4 000 agents

1 hr ago | 253 Views

5 'armed robbers' arrested

1 hr ago | 139 Views

‘We'll be watching' – a reporter's fraught return to Zimbabwe after 16 years

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo, Youths League slam abductions

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Police intensify anti-smuggling blitz

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chamisa's MDC holds governance workshops

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

MDC Alliance behind abductions

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zivhu defies party directive

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mavhunga's family shuns Heroes Acre

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zanu-PF commends ANC for memorial

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe teachers to join protesting doctors over abduction

13 hrs ago | 5342 Views

Zimbabwe to de-racialise land ownership

13 hrs ago | 2702 Views

4 dead, 22 injured in Harare road accident

13 hrs ago | 4260 Views

'2% tax collection not affected'

14 hrs ago | 2919 Views

Mnangagwa pisses on the graves of Provincial and District Heroes Acres

17 hrs ago | 3150 Views

MDC is a disgrace to Matebeleland

17 hrs ago | 2652 Views

Of human rights demands and regime change

17 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Mthuli Ncube a disappointed man

17 hrs ago | 3341 Views

Mugabe The Legacy

17 hrs ago | 824 Views

Zimbabwe repatriates second batch of Afrophobia/ xenophobia victims

17 hrs ago | 848 Views

Soldier sustains 4 centimetre cut in robbery

17 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Chombo denied his passport again

19 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Doctors demonstrations continue

19 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Network security is fast becoming an industry of its own

20 hrs ago | 619 Views

Mashaba refuses to apologise for deadly xenophobic violence

21 hrs ago | 2424 Views

High Court outlaws Mnangagwa government's illegal tax

21 hrs ago | 2432 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days