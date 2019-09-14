Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bhamusi in Warriors squad

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago | Views
CAPS United midfielder Phineas Bhamusi is in the Warriors squad to play Lesotho in the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) final qualifying round match at the National Sports Stadium, despite his name missing from the provisional squad that was announced by Zifa this week.

Zifa on Saturday announced a 26-member squad, but it has since emerged that the association erroneously omitted Bhamusi's name on the list.

Warriors team manager Wellington Mupandare yesterday said: "Bhamusi is part of the squad. He did not appear on the list that was announced because of a typing error. He is joining camp today."

The pacey winger had not joined camp as yet as he was still committed to his club Caps United who had a league match against Harare City yesterday.

He is one of a handful of players who were active for their clubs yesterday and were expected to join their Warriors peers in camp last night.

Bhamusi played the full match yesterday, and he will be joined by teammate Joel Ngodzo in the Warriors camp.

Harare City has goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu and William Manondo in the squad and the pair were also expected in camp last night.

Yadah's Leeroy Mavunga is another player who was active for his club yesterday and is in the senior national team squad as well.

Mupandare said Ngodzo is yet to acquire a passport, and so is Manondo whose document has expired. However, the team manager is hopeful that the pair will have their passports sorted before the match on Sunday.

If they fail to get the passports in time, they will be ineligible to play in the match.

The return leg is in Maseru on October 20, with the aggregate winner qualifying to the Chan finals set for Cameroon in January next year.

The biennial football tournament exclusively features players from the respective national championships and the competing national teams must be composed of players in domestic leagues.

Zifa has pegged the cheapest ticket for the match at $10.

CHAN provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum), Maxwell Nyamupanedengu (Harare City), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos)

Defenders: Peter Muduhwa, MacClive Phiri (Highlanders), Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds), Nomore Chinyerere (Hwange), Lawrence Mhlanga (FC Platinum)

Midfielders: Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Juan Mutudza (Herentals), Joel Ngodzo, Phineas Bhamusi (Caps), Ralph Kawondera (Triangle), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah), Valentine Kadonzvo, Tichaona Chipunza, Sipho Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Ian Nyoni (Chapungu)

Strikers: Never Tigere (FC Platinum), Wellington Taderera (Black Rhinos), William Manondo (Harare City), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Evans Katema (Dynamos), Obriel Chirinda (Chicken inn)

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

174 subscribe to credit registry system

37 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa faces protests in New York

11 mins ago | 38 Views

NUST enrolment must be biased towards Matebeleland region students

11 mins ago | 18 Views

Nakamba scoops club's man of the match award

11 mins ago | 22 Views

Residents registers concern over Bulawayo budget consultations

12 mins ago | 11 Views

In-laws beat man to death

12 mins ago | 28 Views

PSL rejects Zifa match fees increase

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Residents assault man over stolen goods

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Zanu-PF lines up events to celebrate Mugabe's life

14 mins ago | 16 Views

Mugabe's children salutes Mnangagwa's govt

14 mins ago | 34 Views

Bossolona clamp Chuma

15 mins ago | 9 Views

Man kills son over paternity row

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax to stay despite High Court ruling

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Nust underdevelopment rapped

18 mins ago | 8 Views

EcoCash suspends 4 000 agents

18 mins ago | 19 Views

5 'armed robbers' arrested

19 mins ago | 8 Views

‘We'll be watching' – a reporter's fraught return to Zimbabwe after 16 years

19 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo, Youths League slam abductions

30 mins ago | 68 Views

Police intensify anti-smuggling blitz

30 mins ago | 51 Views

Chamisa's MDC holds governance workshops

31 mins ago | 34 Views

MDC Alliance behind abductions

32 mins ago | 103 Views

Zivhu defies party directive

32 mins ago | 86 Views

Mavhunga's family shuns Heroes Acre

35 mins ago | 131 Views

Zanu-PF commends ANC for memorial

36 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe teachers to join protesting doctors over abduction

11 hrs ago | 4620 Views

Zimbabwe to de-racialise land ownership

12 hrs ago | 2443 Views

4 dead, 22 injured in Harare road accident

12 hrs ago | 3693 Views

'2% tax collection not affected'

12 hrs ago | 2672 Views

Mnangagwa pisses on the graves of Provincial and District Heroes Acres

16 hrs ago | 2970 Views

MDC is a disgrace to Matebeleland

16 hrs ago | 2503 Views

Of human rights demands and regime change

16 hrs ago | 966 Views

Mthuli Ncube a disappointed man

16 hrs ago | 3090 Views

Mugabe The Legacy

16 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zimbabwe repatriates second batch of Afrophobia/ xenophobia victims

16 hrs ago | 792 Views

Soldier sustains 4 centimetre cut in robbery

16 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Chombo denied his passport again

18 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Doctors demonstrations continue

18 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Network security is fast becoming an industry of its own

19 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mashaba refuses to apologise for deadly xenophobic violence

19 hrs ago | 2321 Views

High Court outlaws Mnangagwa government's illegal tax

20 hrs ago | 2378 Views

New Zimdollar the worst-performing currency in the world

20 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Riot police block doctors from marching to Parliament, standoff ensues

21 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Mugabe's funeral fuels tensions due to traditional beliefs, rituals

21 hrs ago | 3348 Views

Churches lose confidence in Mnangagwa economic policies

21 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Mthuli Ncube a failure, says Coltart

21 hrs ago | 2446 Views

BREAKING: High court embarrasses Mthuli Ncube over 2% taX

21 hrs ago | 3031 Views

Mugabe was offered refugee status

22 hrs ago | 8258 Views

Zimbabwean to showcase 'African car brand' Mureza at Automechanika in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 4478 Views

UK, US wanted South Africa to help remove Mugabe from power

23 hrs ago | 1313 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days