Bhamusi in Warriors squad

by Staff reporter

CAPS United midfielder Phineas Bhamusi is in the Warriors squad to play Lesotho in the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) final qualifying round match at the National Sports Stadium, despite his name missing from the provisional squad that was announced by Zifa this week.Zifa on Saturday announced a 26-member squad, but it has since emerged that the association erroneously omitted Bhamusi's name on the list.Warriors team manager Wellington Mupandare yesterday said: "Bhamusi is part of the squad. He did not appear on the list that was announced because of a typing error. He is joining camp today."The pacey winger had not joined camp as yet as he was still committed to his club Caps United who had a league match against Harare City yesterday.He is one of a handful of players who were active for their clubs yesterday and were expected to join their Warriors peers in camp last night.Bhamusi played the full match yesterday, and he will be joined by teammate Joel Ngodzo in the Warriors camp.Harare City has goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu and William Manondo in the squad and the pair were also expected in camp last night.Yadah's Leeroy Mavunga is another player who was active for his club yesterday and is in the senior national team squad as well.Mupandare said Ngodzo is yet to acquire a passport, and so is Manondo whose document has expired. However, the team manager is hopeful that the pair will have their passports sorted before the match on Sunday.If they fail to get the passports in time, they will be ineligible to play in the match.The return leg is in Maseru on October 20, with the aggregate winner qualifying to the Chan finals set for Cameroon in January next year.The biennial football tournament exclusively features players from the respective national championships and the competing national teams must be composed of players in domestic leagues.Zifa has pegged the cheapest ticket for the match at $10.CHAN provisional squadGoalkeepers: Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum), Maxwell Nyamupanedengu (Harare City), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos)Defenders: Peter Muduhwa, MacClive Phiri (Highlanders), Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds), Nomore Chinyerere (Hwange), Lawrence Mhlanga (FC Platinum)Midfielders: Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Juan Mutudza (Herentals), Joel Ngodzo, Phineas Bhamusi (Caps), Ralph Kawondera (Triangle), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah), Valentine Kadonzvo, Tichaona Chipunza, Sipho Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Ian Nyoni (Chapungu)Strikers: Never Tigere (FC Platinum), Wellington Taderera (Black Rhinos), William Manondo (Harare City), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Evans Katema (Dynamos), Obriel Chirinda (Chicken inn)